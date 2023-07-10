"Colin Firth was my role model": Fans react to BTS' Kim Tae-hyung as he talks about his inspiration during HYYH era

On July 9, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS novel, where band member Kim Tae-hyung talked about his role model during the Most Beautiful Moment in Life or HYYH (Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa) era.

What was particularly interesting was that the idol mentioned British actor Colin Firth as his inspiration back then. Likewise, the Pride and Prejudice actor inspired the BTS member with acting in the promotional videos of the aforementioned era.

۵ @mybwits BTS book//spoiler



V: Colin Firth was my role model back then. I really like the atmosphere that he gives me, so I wanted to bring that vibe too. BTS book//spoiler V: Colin Firth was my role model back then. I really like the atmosphere that he gives me, so I wanted to bring that vibe too. https://t.co/XG0Q2WoaMF

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life delved into various themes related to the struggles of adulthood of various individuals. As such, it sparked numerous discussions due to its evocative story concepts, and the theories surrounding it continue to multiply to reach a conclusive resolution.

In the recently released novel, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record, Kim Tae-hyung mentioned how he tackled his struggles during HYYH era. The BTS stated how Firth's influence had been inspiring for him to create the same "vibe" for the media contents from that era.

"Colin Firth was my role model back then. I really like the atmosphere that he gives me, so I wanted to bring that vibe too."

Expectedly, this revelation was positively welcomed by fans, who took to various platforms to share their excitement on the same.

ARMYs express their excitement on knowing that Kim Tae-hyung Colin Firth as they discuss the films they have watched of the British actor

After reading Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, fans came to know of Kim Tae-hyung's inspiration behind The Most Beautiful Moment in Life album. As expected, they were elated to discover that he had chosen a talented actor as his inspiration. The novel also mentioned:

"Meanwhile, V refined the way of expressing himself in the process of establishing a relationship between himself and others, or the world. During his career in the 'HYYH' series, he used actor Colin Firth as his role model to perform on-stage performances and acting necessary for BTS' music videos."

Kim Tae-hyung also recommended Bridget Jones's Diary, where Colin Firth acted as one of the leading cast members. In addition, fans expressed that they have watched the certain movies of the actor including Kingsman, Pride and prejudice, Mama Mia!, 191, and others.

۵ @mybwits 🏻 I like his movies like Kingsman, Pride and prejudice, Mama Mia! 1917 and where the truth lies I like his movies like Kingsman, Pride and prejudice, Mama Mia! 1917 and where the truth lies 👌🏻

RacheyEdna⁷ @RacheyEdna



Chapter 3, under heading “Growth”, pg 180, Tae quote Silly/goofy/endearing BTS book spoilers : Tae channeled Colin Firth for HYYH! Is this why his FOFO was so “Pride & Prejudice” / Jane Austen coded? 🥰Chapter 3, under heading “Growth”, pg 180, Tae quote Silly/goofy/endearing BTS book spoilers : Tae channeled Colin Firth for HYYH! Is this why his FOFO was so “Pride & Prejudice” / Jane Austen coded? 🥰💜Chapter 3, under heading “Growth”, pg 180, Tae quote https://t.co/8sj3sJDvsg

Paloma 🤍 @dovetantk ۵ @mybwits BTS book//spoiler



V: Colin Firth was my role model back then. I really like the atmosphere that he gives me, so I wanted to bring that vibe too. BTS book//spoiler V: Colin Firth was my role model back then. I really like the atmosphere that he gives me, so I wanted to bring that vibe too. https://t.co/XG0Q2WoaMF No but Colin Firth has been one of my celebrity crushes for years!!! How much delulu do you want be to be, Tae????? twitter.com/mybwits/status… No but Colin Firth has been one of my celebrity crushes for years!!! How much delulu do you want be to be, Tae????? twitter.com/mybwits/status…

Colin Andrew Firth is an English actor and producer. During the mid-1980s, he gained recognition as part of the "Brit Pack," a group of talented up-and-coming British actors. In his initial years of acting, Firth took on a series of demanding roles, including notable performances in A Month in the Country, Tumbledown, and Valmont.

However, it was his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice that catapulted him into the spotlight, leading to widespread acclaim. This success opened doors for him to secure roles in high-profile films like The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, and others.

Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung has recently landed in South Korea after his overseas schedule in France got canceled due to the ongoing unrest in the region. He was accompanied by his close friend and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum in the Paris.

In other news, fans are speculating that Kim Tae-hyung will release his highly-anticipated album in the second half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes