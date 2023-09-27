On September 27, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook unveiled yet another surprise for the ARMYs, which first caused a bit of confusion among ARMYs worldwide but was later allegedly settled.

VOGUE KOREA officially released a "hidden track" or a message from BTS' Jungkook addressing his fans through their official website. As the fans had thought that all the media regarding the BTS star's recent campaign with VOGUE KOREA had been released, this hidden message came as a surprise.

When discussing the hidden message, he mentioned an upcoming surprise that the fans are looking forward to but are unsure of just yet.

With his new music track, 3D, already coming for release, fans fell into an exciting dilemma about what the hidden message could exactly be about. It features three of Jungkook’s campaign photos with a short audio clip of him giving a specific message to the fans in his voice.

Fans found themselves in a state of confusion when VOGUE referred to a clip as the "JK hidden track." It led some of the fans to believe that Jungkook was going to release new music, which they started referring to as the hidden track. Moreover, it was eventually confirmed that the message itself was the hidden track, and it marked the end of Jungkook's campaign with VOGUE KOREA.

BTS' Jungkook releases a new hidden message via VOGUE KOREA

Jungkook has had a busy schedule since the middle of July 2023, following the release of his debut single, Seven. However, as all the promotions for his song were done long ago, the thing that has kept him busy in the past couple of months of August and September has been his VOGUE KOREA campaign.

As three of the BTS members are already serving in the military, others are trying to fulfill their schedules as much as possible before they bid adieu to stardom temporarily. Hence, before initiating his military enlistment process, the Still With You singer is giving his fans a long run of his new looks and content through the medium of VOGUE KOREA’s campaign.

After the release of several photos in varied outfits and styles, fans deemed that the star’s campaign had finally ended on September 26, 2023. However, just when fans thought of recovering from all the JK content, VOGUE KOREA arrived with a hidden message from the star.

The news of this hidden message sent the fans into a frenzy, as they assumed that a hidden track would mark the release of some new music from Jungkook. As K-pop idols released hidden tracks paired with their respective upcoming albums, fans thought that the BTS star might have done it too.

After reacting ecstatically to potential new music from the BTS member, it was confirmed that a hidden message was just some words the singer had to say to the ARMYs regarding his VOGUE KOREA campaign.

The hidden message was as follows:

“Hi. I'm Jungkook. You found my hidden message. I would like to congratulate you. You're listening to my JK hidden track. What do you think of a surprise gift? With the cover shoot of the October issue of Vogue Korea, I’ve got a surprise for you guys. Because you've enjoyed this shoot so much too, thank you for your affection and attention. ~(Translation via Twitter/ uktaekook)

As can be seen in the message above, Jungkook congratulated the ARMYs for discovering his hidden message. However, that was not all there was to it. He also mentioned something about a surprise and confused the ARMYs even more if or not there was something else coming up or if the hidden message itself was the surprise he was referring to.

As the audio clip was called "Hidden Track," it was natural for the fans to get confused and expect something more from him. Let's take a look at some of their joyous and confused reactions:

Either way, the BTS star always finds a way to excite his fans in one way or another. His quirkiness is what endears him to the fandom even more. With his new music already approaching in the form of his new single, 3D, fans can rest assured that they won't suffer from a lack of music from him.

Even though the VOGUE KOREA campaign might have come to an official end, fans are still low-key expecting more content from their favorite star.