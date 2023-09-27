"It's going to be another smash hit": BTS' Jungkook's fans lavish praise on exciting new teaser for 3D

On September 27, BTS' Jungkook unveiled the first MV teaser for his upcoming single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. The track is all set to release on Friday, September 29, at 1 p.m. KST, and the excitement is palpable amongst ARMYs.

3D follows the massive success of his hit summer single SEVEN, which features American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

After an exciting announcement at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival and concept photos, BTS' Jungkook released an intriguing MV teaser for 3D, with Jack Harlow appearing alongside Bangtan's youngest member. The teaser stitches together a bunch of interesting scenarios, showcasing a heist-like situation.

ARMYs have put their sleuth caps on and are deciphering the various possibilities of the track. Meanwhile, fans are lavishing praise on BTS' Jungkook's new song and how they believe it will mark the next big milestone in his career as a soloist.

BTS' Jungkook's fans anticipate his new song 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow

The MV teaser for 3D opens with an intriguing shot of BTS' Jungkook dressed in white as he ascends a white staircase. In the next shot, Bangtan's maknae finds himself in another dimension, dressed in a more grunge and gangster-like avatar and a heist-like situation as he casually walks on the road with a hammer in his hand.

However, in another shot, BTS' Jungkook can be seen playing chess with American rapper Jack Harlow, who is collaborating with the maknae member on the song.

It marks their first collaboration together. ARMYs are curious about BTS' Jungkook's role in the music video. Is he playing a double role, or is it like Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from 2022, in which Dr. Strange meets various versions of himself in different dimensions?

Additionally, ARMYs have liked the R&B vibes of 3D based on the little snippet played in the MV teaser. They also believe that this track will elevate the maknae's status in the global pop music scene.

Notably, the MV teaser ends with BTS' Jungkook singing, "I want to see it in motion, in 3D." The 3D MV teaser had clocked 1.2 million views at the time of writing the article. Additionally, ARMYs have pointed out that 3D's sound is reminiscent of Justin Timberlake's music from the 2000s and how 3D seems to pay homage to the 2000s pop sound.

According to BIG HIT MUSIC's statement:

"Jungkook’s second solo single, ‘3D (featuring Jack Harlow),’ is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following ‘Seven (featuring Latto).’”

BTS' Jungkook intends to release his debut solo mini-album in November

BTS' Jungkook's announcement of his new single 3D took ARMYs back to his episode with SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita. The Euphoria singer revealed that he will release his new single (referring to 3D) as well as a new mini-album in November.

While SEVEN, feat. Latto and Han So-hee, marks his official debut as a soloist, his upcoming unnamed mini-album, slated to release sometime in November, will mark the Dreamers' singer's first solo album release.

"After the single..I have another single..And then, I'll be releasing a small mini album by November! "

According to HITS Daily Double, BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming album will be fully in English instead of what fans would have expected: a Korean album. It is believed that SEVEN's massive success has acted as a catalyst behind the decision, and Bangtan's producer, Bang PD, has assigned a team to take care of his English album.

More information regarding this will be unveiled at a later stage.

3D will be released on September 29th at 1 p.m. KST across all music streaming platforms.