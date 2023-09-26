”There is no WORD to describe him": Fans excited over BTS’ Jungkook's newly released photos and teaser for VOGUE KOREA

BTS' Jungkook continued to captivate global audiences with another impressive VOGUE photoshoot. Known for his role as the creative director of these shoots, fresh photos, and a video were released to the delight of fans.

VOGUE shared this video through their official social media platforms on September 26, 2023, under the fitting thematic headline, "You are my music."

The video showcased Jungkook in a jazz and period pianist style, exuding luxury in the black-and-white frames.

"Jungkook is the music that makes my heart dance": The BTS member gets praised by netizens worldwide for his art direction talent

Each passing day brings new photos and videos of BTS' Jungkook, reigniting fans' excitement worldwide. On September 26, a brand new video from VOGUE KOREA accompanied a set of stunning pictures. While the outfits remained the same as the previously released pictures, these photos offered fresh angles and perspectives.

The renowned fashion stylist and director, Kim Youngjin, was responsible for these six new photos and personally took to his Instagram to unveil this fresh set. The star's physique was on fully displayed in these images, each with its unique style.

To describe his outfits in these shots, they included a modern blue, black, and red checkered pantsuit, a bold rapper look with a black vest and leather pants, an elegant pianist appearance in a black blazer suit, a stylish model in a graphic T-shirt, bell-bottom pants, and heeled shoes, a formal ensemble featuring a white T-shirt and grey trousers, and a portrait shot in the same graphic T-shirt.

In the accompanying video, VOGUE KOREA aptly described the BTS maknae's visuals and impact in the caption.

"A transcendent icon that transcends eras and genres in the world of music, without any barriers or boundaries. We are releasing the main film in which Jungkook participated as a creative director."

The video featured a compilation of various shots/outfits, with the artist donning different outfits. It began in a luxurious setting with a shiny piano, zigzag patterned tiles, and black curtains, with him in a sophisticated blazer suit topped with a hat that added to his charm.

He then moved to a scene where he sat on a sofa in a matching grey pantsuit, adorned with a flower accent on the left side of his chest. The video transitioned to a graffiti-covered restroom and a scene with the Seven singer in a car, sporting his extension-made blue hair, which had ARMYs go crazy when it was first released.

There were a lot of creative comments on social media showered upon the BTS member for this appealing VOGUE KOREA campaign.

This compilation amazed the audience, showcasing Jungkook in various looks in minutes. Fans were especially thrilled with the concepts, knowing that the artist had directed them.

With the anticipation surrounding Jungkook's upcoming solo, 3D, fans are completely fueled with excitement for the new music he has to offer. These photos and videos are proof of his artistry beyond music, which has made fans prouder of him than they ever were.