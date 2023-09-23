"Devastatingly amazing" - BTS’ Jungkook stuns fans with an unexpected blue hair look in a recent VOGUE photoshoot

BTS' Jungkook stunned the fandom with an appearance for a VOGUE magazine photoshoot with vivid blue hair. The K-pop sensation, who has maintained his natural black hair for a while, surprised fans with this eye-catching transformation.

Expand Tweet

VOGUE Korea released both photos and a video of the Seven singer sporting this striking blue hair look. The video, posted by VOGUE Korea on September 23, 2023, left fans in awe as they witnessed the artist in leather attire, complete with a beanie and marine blue hair.

However, the fact that Jungkook himself played a role in this video by being its creative director made this revelation even more special. While it's worth noting that the blue hair might be the result of hair extensions, as he has recently been seen with his natural black hair, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy and evoke nostalgia active BTS era.

Jungkook dons a blue hair look in a dashy hip-hop style

Recently, Jungkook was spotted at the airport on September 21, 2023, departing from Seoul to New York, where he will headline the Global Citizen Festival (GCF). This festival holds immense significance as it is dedicated to combating issues like poverty, inequality, gender discrimination, and more.

Expand Tweet

The Still With You singer had previously participated in a photo shoot and interview with VOGUE Korea, and the photos from the session had already taken the world by storm. However, fans were convinced that all the videos and images from his VOGUE campaign were already released and that there was nothing more coming up. To everyone's surprise, this BTS star proved them wrong.

On September 23, a 12-second video was released by VOGUE Korea themselves through their social media handles, captioned:

"Oversized silhouette, leather material, and metallic jewelry create a beat, musician Jungkook."

This brief clip left fans delighted and astonished in equal measure.

Expand Tweet

In this video, Jungkook exudes an effortlessly cool and dashy aura as he poses around an antique golden-colored car. He wears a sleek all-black ensemble, including a leather jacket, baggy leather pants, a black inner T-shirt, and sizable, shiny leather boots.

Meanwhile, his hands are adorned with rhinestone rings, a style reminiscent of many prominent rappers. This look even made fans coin the phrase "Jungkook in his hip-hop era."

However, the most striking feature was the peeking blue hair strands that emerged from both sides of his head from beneath the black beanie. While it's likely that these are hair extensions, this addition elevates his overall look, creating a striking visual contrast.

Let's take a look at some comments from some of the fans who went feral after watching the BTS star like this:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The other people who were involved in this campaign besides the BTS maknae and deserve credit include film director Asknownas, digital editor Nam-hee GA, fashion director Sohn Euhn-young, visual/art director Jae Yoo, contributing fashion editor Kim Bebe, stylist Kim Youngjin, hair expert Park Nae-joo, makeup artist Kim Da-reum, and set designer Jeon Minkyu.

Together, they crafted a visually stunning and fashion-forward presentation that showcased BTS' Jungkook in a whole new light.

The VOGUE Korea team deserves credit for capturing Jungkook's charismatic essence in this photoshoot and video. The collaboration between the artist and the publication has undoubtedly left fans eagerly anticipating more surprises from Jungkook's ever-evolving style and creative endeavors.