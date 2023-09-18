“You have to be prepared to trust me”: Jungkook talks about recreating his image as a singer and trying different things with Vogue Korea

BTS' Jungkook was featured on the cover of Vogue Korea, which was published on September 18, 2023. The BTS member and Seven singer, who won the Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023, was also the creative director for the Vogue Korea photoshoot. The singer mentioned that since he has embarked on a new journey, his fans need to acknowledge him and trust him more.

"If you want to believe in me, you have to be prepared to trust me. You have no choice but to accept, acknowledge, and try harder."

The youngest member of BTS, who had never been away from his team members, set sail to the land of Hollywood all by himself to chart the trajectory of his own success as a solo artist. Needless to say, he emerged victorious as his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks and became the first Korean soloist to do so.

Further, he made history as he beat the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and more to win his first MTV Video Music Awards. In the Vogue Korea issue published on September 18, 2023, Jungkook mentioned that after all this, he has gained confidence and has learned to think positively about his future projects.

"I don't know why I am loved": Jungkook revealed his innermost feelings as an idol to Vogue Korea

Jungkook dressed in a 50's rock punk theme-inspired outfit, which he himself had created, for the Vogue Korea cover photoshoot. In the interview, the Still With You singer and songwriter expressed that he has always wondered about his fans' unconditional love for him.

Being an artist is an uphill battle since anyone might succumb to the constant criticism and the grip of social pressure in both Korean society and the industry. He continued by explaining his battle with being a perfectionist, how he overcame the quandary, and how he continues to strive toward improving himself.

"I want to be a pronoun of a song, I want to do well. That's right, but... I don't remember when I got this idea, but I naturally came to think about it. Maybe it's because of a kind of improvement, as I keep looking up. Because I live like that to be a better person today than yesterday."

The Still With You singer-songwriter's attitude as he participated in the creative direction of the photoshoot for Vogue Korea is indicative of his newly discovered self-confidence. Albeit all this, he mentioned his disappointment with his own performance during BTS' Suga's concert on August 4, 2023, in Seoul and hoped to do better in the future.

However, when asked what his future plans were, the youngest member of BTS didn't shy away from hinting at his future projects and plans and said:

"I want to be on a lot of stages I want to see ARMY too. Of course, the driving force is ARMY. Because I think I exist for the fans who love me, support me, and wait for me, so I want them to feel proud and special. It's true that the pressure increases, but I think the more I do it, the more I should be myself."

This not only sent his fans, the ARMY, in a fervor but also made the American radio host Ryan Seacrest of America's Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest comment about Jungkook's solo world tour in the near future.

Fans are swooning over Vogue Korea's latest shoot of Jungkook and are thrilled to know the possibilities of a world tour

With a possible world tour in the near future, after the Seven singer mentioned his desire to be on as many stages as possible and to be able to meet ARMY, fans are excited about the news and are praying for it to come true. The BTS member also shared how he wishes for his fans to support him and be proud of him, as they are his sole driving force.

The BTS fandom stormed on social media, unable to mask their ecstasy over the BTS member's surreal visuals and an alleged world tour.

Regardless of whether Jungkook plans to embark on a solo world tour soon, it is certain that he is hard at work on his upcoming mini-album and single, both of which are scheduled for release somewhere in November 2023.