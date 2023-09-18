"I can use it to catch up and learn what's trending": BTS' Jungkook dishes on the reason why he started a TikTok account

During the September 17 episode of KISS FM show, BTS’ Jungkook talked about his recent venture into the world of TikTok and explained to his fans the inspiration behind his interest in the app. The BTS star, who joined TikTok secretly a few months ago to casually surf through the app, was eventually found out by ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

After denying his identity initially, the alleged account was later confirmed to be Jungkook's when it received the verification tick on August 18, 2023, officially confirming his presence on the app. Though he had not spoken much about it publicly, the recent interview became the first time when he opened up about his future ideas of using the app.

The Seven singer spoke about how fast things are on the app and expressed how he wants to be caught up with everything.

"I can use it to catch up and learn what's trending."

He even surprised and delighted his fans by revealing that he will keep doing new things and posting on TikTok. In the interview, the idol also expressed how exceptionally thankful he is to all his fans by speaking up about their importance in his life.

Jungkook opens up about his TikTok plans, talks about keeping up with trends

The multifaceted talent from BTS has continued to captivate his global audience, even amid his solo endeavors. Since the release of his debut single Seven, Jungkook has been actively participating in various events and interviews, announcing his presence as a solo artist.

Expand Tweet

Recently, he appeared on iHeart Radio's KISS FM, hosted by Brady. During this interview, Jungkook shared insights about his journey on TikTok, a platform where he has been delighting fans with his content recently.

Jungkook's foray into TikTok has been met with tremendous enthusiasm from his admirers. He has been diligently engaging with fans through TikTok Lives and entertaining dance challenges. Notably, on September 16, 2023, Jungkook joined the trending Smoke Challenge, garnering substantial recognition for his participation.

BTS' Jungkook has even surpassed over 20 million followers on TikTok, establishing his status as a sensation on the platform. Embracing his newfound TikTok journey with enthusiasm, he now regularly shares content with his ever-growing audience.

Expand Tweet

His TikTok presence became a delightful surprise for ARMYs when he had commented on a video few months ago, sparking a speculation that it might be his account. This speculation was later confirmed, and fans happily welcomed the Seven singer to the TikTok community.

In the most recent interview with Brady, the BTS singer shed light on his motivation behind joining TikTok. He expressed his admiration for the platform's speed and the ever-evolving trends it hosts. The singer said that his goal is to actively partake in and keep up with these trends. He also hinted at his more frequent participation on the platform in the future, much to the delight of his fans.

His exact words regarding this were,

"ARMY and many people discovered my Tiktok account, I'd think I could use it for official purposes and as you know, everything is so fast on Tiktok, so i can use it to catch up and learn what's trending. I don't want to get behind in trend. So mabye? I'd assume you will be seeing more from me on Tiktok."

At the end of this interview, Jungkook took a moment to thank his fans, who have been a constant source of support for him, be it his new TikTok journey or his decade-long journey of being a BTS star. Talking about ARMYs, he said,

"The ARMYs are technically not a family member. I would say it’s definitely love, but it’s much bigger than that. One time, when I was going through some personal struggles, I was able to get back on my feet because I had ARMY by my side. So that’s why I can say they're a ray of light."

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's TikTok journey has transformed him into a sensation, especially with every post of his quickly going viral. Some of his most-watched TikTok videos include the Seven Challenge, featuring SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and his recent participation in the Smoke Challenge. Given that he has now promised to continue sharing more content on TikTok, fans are brimming with excitement, eagerly anticipating the surprises Jungkook has in store for them.

With his boundless talent and engaging presence, the BTS star's TikTok journey has undoubtedly added another dimension to his connection with ARMY, showcasing his passion for creativity and trendsetting activities in the digital age.