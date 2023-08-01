"They’re so bestie goals": Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu joins BTS’ Jungkook for Seven dance challenge

The much awaited dance challenge featuring Mingyu and Jungkook was finally served to the ARMY-CARAT fans as they had desired. On August 1, BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, the beloved best friends from the K-pop world, surprised their fans with their highly-anticipated dance challenge on Jungkook's song Seven.

The exciting news was shared with the fans through Weverse, where the duo showcased their dance moves in matching outfits that caught everyone's attention. This display of friendship and talent by the two idols fulfilled the wishes of their followers and left them eagerly wanting more.

Jungkook delights fans by posting Seven dance challenge with Mingyu on Weverse

After what felt like an eternity, the highly anticipated moment finally arrived on August 1, 2023, when Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, surprised his eager fans by sharing the Seven dance challenge with none other than his K-pop best friend, Mingyu from SEVENTEEN, on his Weverse account.

The excitement surrounding this collaboration had been building for quite some time, with fans persistently urging Jungkook to make their dreams come true. To further fan the enthusiasm of ARMYs, Jungkook himself had playfully teased about a potential collaboration with Mingyu in previous Weverse live sessions, keeping his fans on the edge of their seats.

Their excitement reached new heights when Jungkook recently confirmed during one of his Weverse lives that he had indeed already recorded the epic Seven dance challenge with Mingyu. The story behind this adorable video was equally heartwarming, as Jungkook revealed that his idol friend had eagerly requested to shoot the dance challenge as soon as they reunited after Jungkook's return to Korea.

Ever since this revelation, fans had been eagerly watching out for the video's release, their hearts filled with joy and anticipation. The video featuring the two '97 liners, Jungkook and Mingyu, flaunting their chemistry and friendship, has now finally been released.

Dressed in matching, playfully stylish outfits, the idols sported oversized black T-shirts paired with loose beige pants. Mingyu added a touch of coolness with a hooded black jacket over his black tee, and both donned identical black sneakers, complemented by stylish black sunglasses and adorable black beanies.

The video was not only a feast for the eyes but also a delight to the fans' hearts, as they witnessed the seamless synchronization of the duo's dance moves, laughing at the candid moment when the SEVENTEEN member playfully forgot a few steps at the end, and Jungkook looked back with a warm smile.

Fans' love for the video knew no bounds, and they couldn't get enough of it, replaying it countless times and sharing it on social media.

fan account run by sab @sabnicorn

THIS IS MY FAVOURITE VIDEO ON THE INTERNET OMG OMGOMGOMG

I LOVE THEM SO MUCH LOOK AT THEM MOVE LOOK AT THEM GOOO JEON JUNGKOOK AND KIM MINGYU SEVEN CHALLENGE SKSJWJDHJWJD I AM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGTHIS IS MY FAVOURITE VIDEO ON THE INTERNET OMG OMGOMGOMGI LOVE THEM SO MUCH LOOK AT THEM MOVE LOOK AT THEM GOOO twitter.com/svtcontents/st…

The Second Coming of BSS @horanghaeist like they've unlocked a new level of friendship and it shows the matching outfits & fancy filter are taking me out a little considering mingyu didn't even have slippers on in the last vid they filmed togetherlike they've unlocked a new level of friendship and it shows twitter.com/gyumedia/statu…

ಠಿ_ಠ @sofiade19 twitter.com/tinkswonu/stat… no one would mind if i cry for hours bcoz of this vid, right?

niken⁷ @hyyhwhalien twitter.com/dreamjeons/sta… He just does it for armys. It's not even on any other platforms. This isn't about dance challenge, clout or promo. Pure fun content for fans

This was definitely not the first time the duo was seen doing a dance challenge. They had previously attempted a similar challenge on SEVENTEEN's song Super, when it was newly released. What proved to be a surprise was that it also marked the first ever social media dance challenge done by Jungkook.

Since then, fans had been desperately wanting a new dance challenge featuring the two of them. As Jungkook's single Seven proved to be a perfect ocassion to record one, it was a given for the stars to please their fans with another video, which they did. The Seven dance challenge featuring the duo truly became a heartening moment for every K-pop fan around the world.

Poll : Who did the challenge better? Mingyu Jungkook 0 votes