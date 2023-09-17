"2023 is armycarats year": Fans go gaga over Suga’s and SEVENTEEN’s Fighting challenge's behind-the-scenes video

The behind-the-scenes video of Suga’s challenge with BSS was finally released through SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel. This video was posted in the form of a YouTube short and was episode 56 of the group's shorts' collection named SEVENTEEN’s Snapshoot. The ARMYCARAT fans were finally greeted with something they had been asking for months.

The special thing about this video was that it came seven long months after the original challenge was posted. However, it was a much-awaited one and provided fans with much delight, as expected. The video showcases adorable interactions between Suga and the three SEVENTEEN members before and after the challenge. The initial and original video of the challenge was posted on February 9, 2023.

Suga and SEVENTEEN's BSS delight ARMYCARAT fans with special behind-the-scenes video

On September 17, 2023, fans of both BTS and SEVENTEEN were treated to an exciting surprise as a behind-the-scenes video of BSS's challenge with Suga was uploaded. This challenge was successfully attempted on their much-celebrated song Fighting. This video provided a glimpse into the collaboration between these talented artists, leaving fans overjoyed.

The video commences with Suga entering the studio room, warmly greeted by the three BSS members. Hoshi takes the lead in teaching Suga the joyful dance moves for their celebrated song Fighting. Impressively, Suga swiftly grasps the choreography.

The group proceeds to record their dance challenge together, capturing the camaraderie and shared enthusiasm for their performance. Following the final shot, heartfelt expressions of gratitude are exchanged among the artists, exemplifying their mutual respect and appreciation.

Throughout the video, the stars radiate charm and charisma. Suga is seen sporting a beige full-sleeved sweater paired with stylish blue wide-legged jeans, while the BSS members stay true to the sporty theme of their original music video. Hoshi dons a black and white tracksuit, Dokyeom opts for a white ensemble, and Seungkwan completes the trio with a trendy grey tracksuit.

As the video progresses, it transitions into Suga engaging in his song Haegeum's challenge, this time accompanied by four members of SEVENTEEN, including the BSS trio. The group's attire takes on a dashing and predominantly black aesthetic, featuring jackets and jeans, while Suga stands out in an embroidered brown jacket. The video concludes on a heartwarming note as all the stars gather for a memorable group photo, capturing the essence of their enjoyable collaboration.

Initially, fans speculated that this video might herald an upcoming collaboration between Suga and SEVENTEEN. However, their hopes were gently dashed when it became evident that no such collaboration was in the works. While fans cherished the behind-the-scenes glimpse, they couldn't help but feel a tinge of disappointment about the absence of a formal collaboration.

The reality is that Suga has already commenced his military enlistment process, with his enlistment date confirmed to be September 22, making any immediate collaboration logistically challenging. Nonetheless, the video remains a cherished moment for fans of both groups, showcasing the wonderful rapport between these talented artists.