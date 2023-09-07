"Best leader ever": Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS screams "SAY THE NAME" from the balcony at recent concert in Japan

On September 6, 2023, SEVENTEEN's leader, S.COUPS, made a remarkable appearance at the highly anticipated FOLLOW TO JAPAN tour, held in Tokyo Dome, Japan.

Recently, the leader suffered a severe knee injury, specifically to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which required surgery and forced him to take a hiatus from group activities. This situation raised speculation about his participation in the upcoming concerts.

However, S.COUPS made a public appearance at Gimpo International Airport, arriving in a wheelchair to attend the concert. His presence, while he is still recovering from his surgery, stirred emotions among fans.

Subsequently, as he reached the venue and supported the group members from the balcony of the dome, fans could see him enthusiastically shouting the group's greeting, "SAY THE NAME," creating an emotional atmosphere among CARATS and the group members.

SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW TO JAPAN is an ongoing concert series that will cover cities such as Tokyo, Saitama, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka, with performances scheduled for September, November, and December 2023.

"OUR GENERAL LEADER": CARATS can't get enough of S.COUPS appearance at the Japan concert

As the leader of SEVENTEEN, S.COUPS made an appearance on the first day of the FOLLOW TO JAPAN concert series, delighting fans with his presence. They couldn't stop showering him with praise for his dedication to attending the concert despite having recently suffered a severe knee injury.

During the concert, when the camera focused on the group's leader, he was dressed casually in black clothes, paired with a black beanie. Holding a light stick to support his fellow group members' performing at the dome, he waved back at fans, blushing and hiding his face in response.

As the CARATS in the audience screamed 'SAY THE NAME,' the group members asked S.COUPS to say the iconic phrase. Just as he was about to speak those words, the entire dome fell into complete silence to hear his voice. He wasn't using a microphone, but his voice rang out loud and clear, eliciting screams of excitement from the fans.

Check out how CARATS reacted to SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS shouting 'SAY THE NAME' from the balcony at the recent Japanese concert:

Meanwhile, on the same day, he also posted on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, writing 'successful fan' to convey that the concert was a success, thanks to the fans' support.

Fans were thrilled even though the entire group wasn't present on stage; their mere presence in the dome made it feel like OT13 was complete.

Meanwhile, the group members continued to cover for the leader during several songs on the unforgettable concert night.

More about SEVENTEEN leader

S.COUPS, also known as Choi Seungcheol, was born on August 8, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. He is a talented South Korean rapper signed with Pledis Entertainment. Notably, he serves as the leader of SEVENTEEN, overseeing the Hip-Hop Team sub-unit and leading the special sub-unit SVT LEADERS.

It's worth mentioning that prior to joining SEVENTEEN, he had opportunities to debut with NU'EST in 2012 and TEMPEST in 2012/2013.