"I hope he's rested enough": SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to return from hiatus in September, fans pour support online

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan will be resuming his activities in September as per PLEDIS Entertainment, reported Xports News on August 16, 2023. On the same day, the 25-year-old main vocalist of the K-pop group uploaded a lengthy message on the Weverse platform to assure fans of his recovering health and shared a few pictures as well.

The news of his return brought celebration in the CARAT fandom as fans were increasingly concerned about the singer’s health. The 25-year-old singer went on a health hiatus in early July and received complete support from fans and members for the same.

Although it wasn’t explicitly stated, fans believed that he needed time to recuperate and focus on himself after his best friend of many years, Moonbin of ASTRO, passed away in April.

Fans emotional as agency announces Seungkwan’s return to SEVENTEEN activities in September

As per South Korean outlet Xports News, on August 16, 2023, PLEDIS Entertainment stated that main vocalist Seungkwan will join SEVENTEEN for their October comeback. Although the exact date of his return was still under discussion, as he is still in recovery, the company added that he would be ready to meet fans sometime around next month.

Seungkwan went on a hiatus because of health concerns in the first week of July, although the health concerns were not detailed. However, the 25-year-old singer had taken two breaks prior to the hiatus. On April 21, he sat out the MCountdown pre-recording for the group’s comeback with the 10th mini-album FML. A few days later on April 29, he was announced to be unable to participate in certain promotional activities for the same.

With the SEVENTEEN singer’s return is reportedly set for September, the CARAT fandom posted several supportive messages for him on X (formerly Twitter). Some even mentioned that they hoped he had recovered well and couldn’t stop talking about how much they missed him. Many believed the agency’s statement to be good news. Check out how fans reacted to the singer’s return below:

Many fans believe that the hiatus was the best decision for Seungkwan as they deduced that he needed a break after his best friend, ASTRO Moonbin, passed away in April. When the devastating news broke out, fans couldn’t help but send supportive messages to the SEVENTEEN singer and the remaining members of their ‘98 liner friendship squad.

Seungkwan pens a heartfelt letter assuring fans that he’s “eating well, sleeping well”

On the same day as PLEDIS Entertainment’s statement of Seungkwan’s return in September was released, the 25-year-old singer posted a lengthy letter on the Weverse platform to keep fans informed of his health.

The Super singer shared a picture of himself smiling and wrote that he was getting a good rest. He also reciprocated fans’ feelings of missing each other. He opened up about his worry about the rest of the 12 members filling up his spot while on break.

He thanked fans for supporting him and the group and promised to greet fans. The 25-year-old singer ended the note by saying that he was “eating well, sleeping well, swelling well, and losing weight.”

Meanwhile, it is now officially confirmed that SEVENTEEN will be having an October comeback.