“I’M CRYING”: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s fans welcome him wholeheartedly after a brief hiatus post-ASTRO’s Moonbin’s demise

On Wednesday, August 16, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan surprised CARATs by dropping a heartwarming letter on Weverse after a brief hiatus. For those unaware, early in July this year, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the FML singer would be going on a brief hiatus due to health reasons.

While the exact health issue wasn't specified, fans understood his decision to go on a hiatus was also related to the unfortunate demise of ASTRO's Moonbin, who passed away on April 19 this year. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan was close friends with Moonbin and was claimed to have been by his deceased friend's family's side throughout the mourning period.

The SUPER singer returned to social media recently following Moonbin's demise, assuring CARATs that he is healing and doing well. Unsurprisingly, CARATs are elated to have him back. "IM CRYING OH MY GOD," wrote @minghaocheol_ in response to his heartwarming letter on Weverse.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan assures CARATs of his well-being in a new heartwarming Weverse letter

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan has been missing from the public eye ever since his friend and ASTRO's Moonbin passed away at his private residence on April 19 this year. CARATs were aware of the deep friendship and bond the 98-liner idols shared, realizing that the Rock With You singer was deeply impacted by his friend's demise.

Hence, it came as a pleasant surprise to fans when SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan took to Weverse to post a heartwarming letter dedicated to CARATs, assuring them of his well-being. He also shared several pictures from his recent activities, including going on hikes, basking in the balmy weather, and enjoying yummy treats.

The HOT singer began the letter by revealing that he has been resting and recovering well and that he missed CARATs a lot during his hiatus. He confessed that this is the first time in his eight-year-long career that he has taken a break for himself to recharge and rejuvenate.

"It feels like I’ve experienced true rest for the first time. Of course there were times when I went on vacation/break for a few days.But this is the first time in my life I’ve taken a break completely for myself, completely thinking of myself in order to recharge."

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan revealed that he was worried as the other members had to fill in his spot and didn't want to burden them. But he is grateful to his bandmates for being supportive during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the Darl+ing singer also expressed his sincere gratitude towards the group's fandom, CARATs for patiently awaiting his return. He revealed that he has been doing a whole lot better lately and cannot wait to resume his activities in the near future.

"And I was so grateful for Carats, who’ve been waiting for me so supportively. I felt terrible [about making you wait], since that’s just my personality. But thanks to your support. I’m really getting so much better. I feel like it won’t be too long before I can come back to you all."

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan confessed he is "eating well, sleeping well, bloating well and debloating well" and will share more updates about his life with CARATs soon.

"P.S. I’m eating well, sleeping well, bloating well & debloating well, don’t worry".

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan's fans express their happiness on seeing his Weverse post

CARATs are overjoyed to see the SEVENTEEN singer's first Weverse post in almost a month and a half, ever since he announced his hiatus in early July. The Pinwheel singer has been by Moonbin's family's side ever since his unfortunate demise.

The singer's fans were worried about his mental health and well-being and wholeheartedly supported his decision to go on a brief hiatus to cope with the regrettable trauma and loss. Hence, fans were happy to receive a heartwarming letter and a bunch of pictures from the singer.

Reportedly, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan will join the group for their upcoming comeback in October.