"We miss you": CARATs delighted as SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan attends the group's concert amid his ongoing haitus

On July 21, 2023, Seungkwan made an unexpected appearance at SEVENTEEN's concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL, held at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Concert-goers were left delighted when the idol attended the event despite being on hiatus. The group's members also confirmed his presence and revealed that he met them in the green room.

Earlier this month, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the member would not be resuming his group activities due to health issues, as he has been recommended to rest.

As fans shared videos and pictures of Seungkwan attending the concert, the content quickly went viral on social media. Delighted to see that the idol was finally doing well, fans expressed their joy and expressed how much they had missed him.

we miss you, uri boo :(



pic.twitter.com/2Gr1crVQbQ seungkwan attended seventeen's concert. ofc, he'll be there to support his brothers 🥺we miss you, uri boo :(

Fans can't get enough of Seungkwan's presence at the SEVENTEEN concert

After spotting Seungkwan at the concert, CARATs were over the moon and elated to see that the idol is finally overcoming his best friend Moonbin's demise.

Moonbin passed away earlier in April 2023, and the agency updated fans that Seungkwan needed some time to cope with the loss and would be going on hiatus. Now, after some time, the idol slowly seems to be returning to his ordinary life. At the concert, he was spotted wearing a white shirt, briefly recording a glimpse of the event.

we love you + miss you lots kwannie!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mKfRxnuGk6 seungkwan at the concert!! he came during vocal unit's performance of 'dust' and left after pinwheel started 🥹🧡we love you + miss you lots kwannie!!

Fans were delighted to see that the idol was finally doing well. His fellow SEVENTEEN members also shared updates about his health, with Mingyu stating that he was walking around 10,000 steps a day and doing well. Mingyu also mentioned that Seungkwan scolded him in the green room for talking too much about him.

His unexpected appearance left CARATs overjoyed and they took to social media to discuss the same:

🍊🧡 @kwanchive oh my gosh?!?!? rumours are that seungkwan came to the concert quickly and then left??? 🥹 3rd floor on the left, wearing a white shirt. he took a video and then left before the vcr started playing.... pic.twitter.com/zo3Nk2a2YS

sky @victoriousoul I’M UGLY CRYING pic.twitter.com/0cT5AtOY0a BOO SEUNGKWAN COME TO THE CONCERT 🥹I’M UGLY CRYING

부 @kwanranghaes seungkwan having meals with the members, walking 10,000 steps a day, even showing up at the concert makes me so happy :( you deserve your rest seungkwan, we’ll wait for you 🧡

☆ @starsforboo wonwoo left a space beside him during the group photo tonight because as the members stated “that place next to wonwoo is seungkwan’s place” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MfWnzF4qsA

Meanwhile, at the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL concert, fans made sure that the entire stadium heard the name of the idol and shouted his name at different intervals.

As the idol attended the concert, those present at the event also shared his videos on the internet to update other fans as well.

we will wait for you 🧡 pic.twitter.com/f7cJ5evNOi boo seungkwan 🥰we will wait for you

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band that consists of members S.Coups, DK, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Dino and Vernon.The group has captivated a vast audience since their debut and has achieved international fame as a prominent K-Pop group known for their distinctive music and performances.

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL의 막이 올랐습니다



HOT 한 세븐틴과 BEAUTIFUL 한 캐럿들이 함께 만들어간 오늘



오늘이 지나가도 영원할 우리의 캠프파이어! 내일도 함께할 거죠?



#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴

#SVT_TOUR_FOLLOW

#FOLLOW [17'S]SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL의 막이 올랐습니다HOT한 세븐틴과 BEAUTIFUL한 캐럿들이 함께 만들어간 오늘오늘이 지나가도 영원할 우리의 캠프파이어! 내일도 함께할 거죠? pic.twitter.com/GlzPwtf7Dn " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/GlzPwtf7Dn" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/GlzPwtf7Dn" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/GlzPwtf7Dn

On May 26, 2015, SEVENTEEN made their debut with the extended play, 17 Carat, which not only became the longest-charting K-pop album of that year in the US but also stood out as the sole rookie album to secure a spot on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. Since then, the group has released four studio albums, 12 EPs, and three reissues, further cementing their presence in the music industry.

SEVENTEEN is widely recognized as a "self-producing" idol group, where the members actively participate in songwriting, music production, choreography, and various other aspects of their music and performances, showcasing their exceptional talents and creativity.