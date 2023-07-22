"We miss you": CARATs delighted as SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan attends the group's concert amid his ongoing haitus

On July 21, 2023, Seungkwan made an unexpected appearance at SEVENTEEN's concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL, held at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Concert-goers were left delighted when the idol attended the event despite being on hiatus. The group's members also confirmed his presence and revealed that he met them in the green room.
Earlier this month, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the member would not be resuming his group activities due to health issues, as he has been recommended to rest.
As fans shared videos and pictures of Seungkwan attending the concert, the content quickly went viral on social media. Delighted to see that the idol was finally doing well, fans expressed their joy and expressed how much they had missed him.
Fans can't get enough of Seungkwan's presence at the SEVENTEEN concert
After spotting Seungkwan at the concert, CARATs were over the moon and elated to see that the idol is finally overcoming his best friend Moonbin's demise.
Moonbin passed away earlier in April 2023, and the agency updated fans that Seungkwan needed some time to cope with the loss and would be going on hiatus. Now, after some time, the idol slowly seems to be returning to his ordinary life. At the concert, he was spotted wearing a white shirt, briefly recording a glimpse of the event.
Fans were delighted to see that the idol was finally doing well. His fellow SEVENTEEN members also shared updates about his health, with Mingyu stating that he was walking around 10,000 steps a day and doing well. Mingyu also mentioned that Seungkwan scolded him in the green room for talking too much about him.
His unexpected appearance left CARATs overjoyed and they took to social media to discuss the same:
Meanwhile, at the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL concert, fans made sure that the entire stadium heard the name of the idol and shouted his name at different intervals.
As the idol attended the concert, those present at the event also shared his videos on the internet to update other fans as well.
More about SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band that consists of members S.Coups, DK, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Dino and Vernon.The group has captivated a vast audience since their debut and has achieved international fame as a prominent K-Pop group known for their distinctive music and performances.
On May 26, 2015, SEVENTEEN made their debut with the extended play, 17 Carat, which not only became the longest-charting K-pop album of that year in the US but also stood out as the sole rookie album to secure a spot on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. Since then, the group has released four studio albums, 12 EPs, and three reissues, further cementing their presence in the music industry.
SEVENTEEN is widely recognized as a "self-producing" idol group, where the members actively participate in songwriting, music production, choreography, and various other aspects of their music and performances, showcasing their exceptional talents and creativity.