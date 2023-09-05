"Cheol is the standard": Fans overwhelmed as SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups departs for Japan in an injured state to join the group

SEVENTEEN's leader, S.Coups, recently suffered a knee surgery that required surgery. The idol has been in recovery since the surgery and has taken a break from group activities. However, on September 5, S.Coups was seen traveling to Japan to witness the group's upcoming schedule. The heartwarming gesture of the leader deeply moved the fandom.

On August 10, 2023, S.Coups sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the shooting of a SEVENTEEN variety show episode. However, he chose not to reveal the extent of his injury immediately, leaving fans worried about his well-being. It was only later confirmed that he would require surgery to address the injury, amplifying the concerns of fans.

As Seventeen's packed schedule continued to loom on the horizon, fans feared they might not see their beloved leader for an extended period. The thought of S.Coups being unable to participate in upcoming activities was undoubtedly distressing for the fandom.

However, in a heartening turn of events, S.Coups defied expectations and demonstrated his dedication and loyalty towards the group. His determination to support his fellow members and fulfill their commitments touched the hearts of fans in numerous ways. It was a moment that not only showcased his leadership but also reinforced the strong bond between SEVENTEEN and their loyal fanbase.

SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups flies to Japan to join the group for their upcoming concert tour

On September 5, 2023, a heartwarming sight greeted SEVENTEEN fans at Gimpo International Airport. Their leader, S.Coups, despite being injured and recently having undergone surgery, was spotted departing from Korea to Japan to support the group in their upcoming activities. What made this moment particularly special was that he was in a wheelchair, determined to go despite his condition.

S.Coups was dressed casually in half-denim pants, a white T-shirt, a red beanie, and a black mask. His left leg was encased in a cast, emphasizing the severity of his injury. Fans couldn't help but feel a mix of worry and admiration upon seeing their leader in a wheelchair.

Despite his physical limitations, S.Coups was determined to be there for his group, even if it meant not being able to perform on stage. This unexpected gesture deeply touched fans and reaffirmed his commitment to both SEVENTEEN and their loyal fanbase.

What made this moment even more surprising was that not even the group members were aware of this decision by S.Coups. They had anticipated that his injury would prevent him from joining them, but he proved them wrong. His actions demonstrated exceptional leadership and a genuine desire to not disappoint their fans, no matter the circumstances.

The group had departed for Japan on September 4, 2023, just a day prior to S.Coups' flight for their upcoming FOLLOW TO JAPAN concert tour. This tour would span multiple locations across Japan, including Fukuoka, Tokyo, Saitama, Osaka, and Aichi. S.Coups' determination to accompany the group to Japan, even in his condition, left fans in awe and earned him praise as one of the best leaders in the industry.