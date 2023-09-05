"What a princely look!": Fans go feral as SEVENTEEN’s The8 debuts his blonde hair color

On September 4, 2023, fans of SEVENTEEN were in for a delightful surprise as member The8 revealed a completely new and never-before-seen look in public. Known for his penchant for experimenting with various hair colors, The8 stunned everyone by debuting a simple yet striking blonde hair color. This fresh appearance sent fans into a frenzy of excitement and admiration.

His blonde transformation was first spotted at the airport as SEVENTEEN prepared to embark on their journey to Japan for their upcoming schedules. The group, including member Seungkwan, who had been on a hiatus for a while, was seen heading to Japan as part of their concert tour FOLLOW, which had kicked off in Seoul with the FOLLOW TO SEOUL concert on July 21, 2023.

The8 gets a new hair color ahead of SEVENTEEN's upcoming Japan schedule

The departure from Incheon International Airport on September 4 witnessed 12 members of SEVENTEEN, with leader S.Coups being the sole exception due to his ACL injury.

Among these members, it was The8 who stole the spotlight with his marvelous blonde hair look.

He was dressed in a white vest, a clear white full-sleeved jacket, and stylish blue baggy jeans. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to a prince or even an anime character due to The8's new and aesthetically appealing look.

Xu Minghao, also known as The8, had previously experimented with a wide range of hair colors, including ginger, rainbow hues, orange, red, silver, and more.

However, blonde was a departure from his usual choices, as he had been maintaining his natural black hair before this transformation.

The8's various hair colors (Images via Pinterest, AminoApps and SPOTV)

Fans could not believe their eyes due to how amazing the star looked in his blonde hair avatar, and rained down their comments over the internet:

The excitement among fans was further heightened by the return of member Boo Seungkwan, who had been absent from the group for a specific period due to his health issues. His presence added to the anticipation surrounding SEVENTEEN's upcoming schedules.

SEVENTEEN's busy schedule included flying to Tokyo for NHK MUSIC EXPO 2023, where they were set to perform alongside renowned Japanese artists and fellow K-pop groups such as NewJeans and ENHYPEN. The highlight of their performance will probably be the rendition of their new Japanese single, Ima-Even If The World Ends Tomorrow, scheduled for September 14.

To wrap it up, The8's unexpected switch to blonde hair generated a stir among enthusiasts and injected a dose of enthusiasm into the group's forthcoming engagements.

Their voyage to Japan for live shows and concerts served to reinforce their standing in the international music arena, leaving fans eagerly looking forward to their upcoming projects as they continue to spread quality music across the globe.