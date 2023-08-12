"Just come over and say hi": SEVENTEEN's The8 advises fans about interactions outside official schedules

On Friday, August 11, SEVENTEEN's The8 went live on the Chinese-based media platform, Weibo, to spend some time with his fans while on his way to his scheduled activities. During the live, The8 talked about how, when CARATs spot him in public spaces, he would prefer it if they just come and talk to him or wave at him instead of secretly filming him or acting like they don't recognize him.

Since this is less awkward and more straightforward, The8 expressed that it is also more comfortable and respectful towards him:

"If I already discovered that you were noticed me, just come over and say hi, I would really like that."

SEVENTEEN's The8 earns praise from netizens for his straightforward and honest advice

As SEVENTEEN's The8 kickstarted his Weibo live stream, fans were happy to see a glimpse of him as he made his way to his official schedule.

While they enjoyed the entirety of the live stream of the idol discussing random topics, what earned him the most praise was the candid manner in which he gave fans advice on how to act when they cross paths in a public space:

"Recently, as soon as I leave my house, I meet lots of carats. Since ive been in this industry for 8+ years, as soon as someone makes eye contact with me, I can immediately sense it. so almost all the time, around 90% of the time I can sense you looking at me," he said.

The8 continued:

"But maybe because they're shy or something else, a lot of people just secretly peek at me or secretly film. I'm not saying you can't, but if you really recognise me, like me or like SEVENTEEN, then just wave! If you just wave, then I won't be embarrassed, I also don't have to watch to see if you're secretly filming me."

The8 then continued to give advice to fans about how he prefers for fans to behave instead of being secretive:

"Don't think that I won't find you, I will definitely sense you. As long as there is a CARAT passing by, I can feel their energy. I think this is an occupational disease. sometimes, if I'm just resting normally outside bc it's my private life, I don't like being interrupted. But if I already discovered that you were noticed me, just come over and say hi, I would really like that."

The idol concluded by confessing how uncomfortable it gets when he has to avoid someone because they are filming him:

"If you're afraid of disturbing me and you won't say hi, but you're also secretly filming me too, then I'll have to avoid you, if I avoid you, then you'll try to find me, if you find me, then I'll be uncomfortable right? I think It's a bad cycle."

Internet users showered praises on the SEVENTEEN member for being so honest and open with his fans:

Given that The8 is one of the few K-pop idols to honestly and openly talk about boundaries and fans' interactions outside official schedules, netizens respected and appreciated him for the same.