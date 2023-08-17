"I'm praying for your fastest recovery": Fans send in support as SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS goes on temporary hiatus after suffering an ACL injury

On August 17, 2023, SEVENTEEN fans received a disheartening update regarding the group's leader, S.COUPS. The news revealed that the idol would be stepping down from their forthcoming activities due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

This unexpected turn of events was communicated to fans by their management company, PLEDIS Entertainment. The announcement also shed light on the fact that the injury had been incurred a week prior, precisely on August 10, 2023, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the member's immediate future.

SEVENTEEN's leader S.COUPS to undergo knee surgery, fans express their concerns and send best wishes

SEVENTEEN had only recently concluded their successful concert series, FOLLOW, held in Seoul on July 21 and 22. The series is all set to continue its journey to Japan for the next leg of performances. However, even during the ongoing concerts, the group was performing as a unit of twelve instead of thirteen, with member Boo Seungkwan absent due to his own health-related issues.

As fans were eagerly awaiting Seungkwan's impending return, the SEVENTEEN community was dealt another blow with the revelation of S.COUPS' injury on August 10. Subsequent evaluations pinpointed the source of his discomfort to be a left knee injury sustained during the filming of a variety content segment and participation in a ball game.

After undergoing comprehensive MRI scans, it was discovered that he had tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), a severe injury necessitating surgical intervention. PLEDIS Entertainment communicated the gravity of the situation on Instagram, releasing a formal statement that showcased concern and empathy for S.COUPS' well-being.

"We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS's current health status and his activities moving forward. S.COUPS will be unable to participate in the majority of official activities for the foreseeable future, and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We will do our best to aid in S.COUPS's treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible. Thank you."

The road to recovery seems long, as S.COUPS' participation has been put on hold until he regains his physical strength through surgery and rehabilitation.

Post the revelation of this news, S.COUPS personally took to Weverse to address his current condition while thanking and assuring the fans about his recovery and return.

Fans were worried due to the news and have been wondering about how long it would take for the star to recover. As a result, they have taken to social media to convey their best wishes to the star.

Another SEVENTEEN member is also on hiatus for health concerns

Boo Seungkwan's struggles with his well-being had become apparent after the unfortunate passing of his dear friend and fellow K-pop idol, Moonbin of ASTRO. The toll of this loss had deeply affected Seungkwan's mental health, which was subsequently reflected in his participation in group activities.

Following a health-related emergency that led to his hospitalization, PLEDIS promptly prioritized his recovery by declaring his indefinite hiatus from group engagements.

A recent update from Seungkwan himself, shared on Weverse, brought a glimmer of hope as he expressed feeling better. This was later corroborated by PLEDIS, confirming his return to regular group endeavors after the release of the group's upcoming Japanese album, ALWAYS YOURS.

While such events bring challenges and uncertainties, the response from CARATs, continues to full of support. In the face of setbacks, CARATs feel it is the collective hope and dedication of both artists and fans that will undoubtedly pave the way for the group's triumphant return and their continued journey to inspire and uplift.