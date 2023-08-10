"PLEDIS PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS" trends on Twitter as SEVENTEEN's Joshua gets fired with hate comments following the dating scandal

SEVENTEEN's Joshua garnered a lot of attention on Sunday, August 6, 2023, for his alleged relationship with the Korean model, Mi Young. As fans put together details from here and there, including shared clothes to connect the dots between the two celebrities, the rumors only gained stability. Fans also noted that the model was present in the audience during the group's Follow to Seoul concert held between July 21 and July 22, 2023.

The rumors and the inevitable conflicts between the fandom settled down after a few days of fans debating on the legitimacy of the same. However, the internet has been seeing a rise in hateful and malicious comments about Joshua. From spamming image-damaging comments to sending protest trucks, those against the idol dating have demanded his removal from the group.

Fans defend SEVENTEEN's Joshua as netizens spam the idol with hateful and malicious comments

There have been several rumors about Joshua dating the Korean model, Mi Young, as fans put together hints of possible matching clothes or the two exchanging clothes. However, the negative effects of the rumors began after SEVENTEEN's Follow To Seoul concert.

The thirteen-piece group organized a special two-day concert in Seoul on July 22 and July 23, 2023. Many fans spotted Mi Young attending the same while being seated in the VIP section. Fans also cemented their speculations by matching her outfit at the concert with the Instagram post she made a few hours before her concert.

Another picture of Joshua's Instagram story right before the concert garnered attention for the idol supposedly holding Mi Young's phone in the same. Following the stability of Joshua's dating rumors, the idol has been receiving a lot of hateful and malicious comments as people interact on the internet in an effort to damage his artistic image.

While the conflicts initially settled down, people seemed to have attacked him with further malicious intentions when fans were not on their guard. The idol was not only spammed with hateful comments but there were also LED trucks parked in front of the HYBE Building. The building includes SEVENTEEN's company, PLEDIS and fans in the trucks were demanding that the idol is removed from the group.

As this reached the fans' attention, they've been trying their best to help and defend the idol from the netizens against Joshua and his actions. Fans have been trending hashtags on Twitter to spread awareness of the issue while also aiming to garner PLEDIS Entertainment's attention to the same.

Additionally, they've also been sending mass emails of requests to the management to get PLEDIS to address the issue as soon as possible. They've also been on a mission to report and block all the accounts that have been intending malicious actions towards both the idol and his group.

Since fans believe that the continued comments and events put forth by ANTIs would end up with harmful effects on the idol Additionally, the entire group in general, has been trying their best to act fast and resolve the issue without much damage being caused.