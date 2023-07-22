SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist: Super, Don't Wanna Cry, and more

On July 21 and 22, 2023, SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist was revealed by the the thirteen-member K-pop boy group. The concert was specially held for two days at the Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, and the attendees of the same named it to be one of the best shows to go down in their touring history.

There's no doubt that SEVENTEEN has one of the best discographies in K-pop history, with almost all of their comebacks reaching the masses positively and successfully. Additionally, given the group's remarkable reputation as one of the best performing groups, their shows and stages naturally stand as some of the most jaw-dropping concerts.

SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul Setlist, which included not only their recent but also the previous iconic releases, made their latest Seoul concert all the more enjoyable.

Super, CLAP, and all other songs that have included in SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist

After SEVENTEEN's World Tour, Be The Sun, which ended on December 28, 2022, CARATs were collectively missing the group's touring era. Fans would not only get the iconic stage performance but also memorable incidents and events that would naturally fall out between the members' and fans' interactions. Undoubtedly, the tours and concerts are one of the most looked-forward-to times in CARATLAND.

This is exactly why, even after their hectic schedule of a world tour right after a comeback, SEVENTEEN rolled out yet another fan meeting. Held in Japan, the fan meeting took place for days. At the Kyocera Dome, Osaka, on May 17 and 18, and at the Tokyo Dome on May 27 and 28. However, the group was clearly on a roll when they immediately announced yet another special concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

As the much-awaited concert was rolled out, fans were most curious about what sat on SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist. Since fans have never been disappointed with the choice in the compilation of their concert's setlists, they were excited and thrilled for the reveal. In compliance with their expectations, the setlist included some of the most iconic set of SEVENTEEN's songs.

Here are all the songs that sat on SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist (in order):

Super

Don Quixote

CLAP

Don't Wanna Cry

F*ck My Life

Thanks

Dust

Pinwheel

Highlight

I Don't Understand But I Luv U

Back It Up

Fire

Home;Run

Left & Right

Beautiful

Adore U

April Shower

Kidult

Anyone

Good To Me

HOT

Run To You

To You

CAMPFIRE (by CARATs)

HIT

Very Nice

CARATs loved SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist and the entire roll-out of the concert

Fans collectively loved the entirety of the concert and couldn't get enough of the same. There were many highlights throughout the show, especially with respect to SEVENTEEN's Follow To Seoul setlist. While all the songs were performed only once, two songs that were placed during the encore took a special stance. FOr example, HIT was played twice since it is a fan-favorite, and their most iconic song, Very Nice, which SEVENTEEN is most known for, was played four times.

However, this isn't the first time that the song received special attention from the group and their fandom. Both SEVENTEEN and CARATs love and adore the legendary song. In an effort to hype the crowd at the end of the concert and to elongate their time together for a few more minutes, almost all their shows had a repeated replay of Very Nice, which no one complained about.

flora @ujieffect seventeen, if you care about world peace, you’d keep this setlist untouched for the next world tour

PINWHEEL RTY TO YOU OUT OF BASEMENT @flwrnings this is an insane setlist oh seventeen you will see me in america you will hear me scream the lyrics to pinwheel perfectly i will be your no 1 hype man

#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴

pic.twitter.com/BnrxFHxB7u The setlist made me want to struggle even more to find money to come to Seventeen's concert #SEVENTEEN inSEOUL

auv𖧷◜아웅이໒꒱· ﾟ @hime1004_ jeonghan also thought the setlist is awesome HUHU IT IS AWESOME THANK YOU SEVENTEEN

민규 @jeonselca this seventeen follow setlist really gives nostalgic feeling like its a summary of my caratism since 2019 and god the memories its so perfect wtf

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ im crying real this is like the best setlist it gives me so much nostalgia of why i love seventeen so much

Additionally, there were instances from the concert that fans loved. Though SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan couldn't perform in the concert due to his current health concerns, the idol momentarily came, sat among the audience to watch the show, and left after his brief visit. Many fans were touched by the same since they expressed how much they were missing the idol on the stage.

On top of SEVENTEEN's Follow to Seoul setlist, fans also celebrated the unmatched visuals of the group's members. As both Dino and S.COUPS surprise the fandom with their respective new hair colors, grey-blue and blond, their concert performances became all the more iconic.

With SEVENTEEN's touring era finally coming to a pause, fans returned home with much energy and happiness with a tinge of sadness as they ponder on when the group will roll out their next tour.