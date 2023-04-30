5 best moments of SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and DK with Lee Young-ji on Nothing Much Prepared

SEVENTEEN's latest comeback promotions led a few members of the group back to Lee Young-ji's Nothing Much Prepared for a few hours of fun and frolic. Joshua and DK walked into the set determined to let loose, and they certainly made a mark with their unique brand of humor.

The group's latest mini-album, FML, has been extremely successful, selling over 4 million copies within a few hours of its release. It is unique in that it has two title tracks, F*ck My Life and Super (or Sonokong). The latter's music video has already acquired 34 million views and counting, and has been universally loved by fans.

Joshua and DK might have come on the show to promote the album, but they gave Young-ji and the viewers a lot to laugh about.

Joshua making Lee Young-ji's heart flutter, DK screaming after getting scared, and more unmissable SEVENTEEN moments on Nothing Much Prepared

1) When DK was startled by Young-ji's prank and let out a dolphin scream

🌻 @qtdkyeom dokyeom's scream when he opened youngji's prank dokyeom's scream when he opened youngji's prank 😭😭 https://t.co/RacPtGbzNp

SEVENTEEN's DK (and Mingyu) gives the best reactions to getting pranked by others, making it fun for everyone to watch. Knowing this, Lee Young-ji handed the singer a seemingly innoucous can of chips (similar to Pringles) to open. A clueless DK proceeded to use his teeth to try and get it open, causing it to pop with a black spring-like contraption jumping out.

The shocked singer let out a shrill shout, and proceeded to exclaim that he was especially surprised because he had been trying to open the box with his teeth. Young-ji was pleased with herself, as was the production team who handed her the trick can in the first place. Despite the jumpscare, DK held no prejudice and took the prank in the positive spirit that it was intended.

2) Joshua's 'dangerous' gentlemanly behavior causing Lee Young-ji to imagine shared grandchildren

𝐦𝐚𝐫. @allegiancerose thanks youngji for makes "what are we?" to joshua clearly thanks youngji for makes "what are we?" to joshua clearly https://t.co/XUNlZn4SUD

Joshua is often called the gentleman of the group because of his kind and considerate behavior, which he continued on Lee Young-ji's Nothing Much Prepared as well. From bringing coffee for all the staff members to opening a pack of chocolate milk for Young-ji, from gifting the young rapper a bracelet to covering her eyes with his hands, the LA-born singer had many "sins" to pay for (as the editors put it).

At one point, Young-ji told Joshua that if he continued being sweet, someone like her would have no choice but to imagine marrying him and having grandchildren. Hearing this, Joshua immediately closed the chocolate milk her had earlier opened, shutting down her expectations along the way.

3) DK teaching Young-ji a game he created in GOING SEVETEEN's TTT

daily dokyeom comfort @dailydkcomfort #도겸 Dokyeom teaching Youngji playing “the star game” that he randomly made in GoSe TTT water sports ver Dokyeom teaching Youngji playing “the star game” that he randomly made in GoSe TTT water sports ver 😭 #도겸 https://t.co/p3hmWYAaRa

SEVENTEEN is known for the absurd drinking games they create and play to pass time during their variety show, GOING SEVENTEEN. Lee Young-ji was curious and wanted to take part in such a game as well. DK and Joshua decided to demonstrate a game that the former created during their annual TTT called the Throwing Stars game.

It involved the two vocalists from the team, each taking turns pretending to throw stars at the other who could either dodge or get injured by the star(s). In the process, the second person showed the most exaggerated reactions to getting hit by the "stars" causing Lee Young-ji to stare at the situation blankly. She eventually joined the game too, creating an even funnier outcome.

4) Young-ji becoming speechless when DK, on behalf of BooSeokSoon gifted her a custom microphone

mi원우지☁️ @miwon17_ Aww booseoksoon gave youngji a customized hand mic with her initial!! she's really so shook!! the sweetest sunbaes! Aww booseoksoon gave youngji a customized hand mic with her initial!! she's really so shook!! the sweetest sunbaes! https://t.co/Tp9vsgi399

Lee Young-ji was a featured artist on the title track of BSS' first-ever album, SECOND WIND, and even performed with the group on several music shows. To show their gratitude, the SEVENTEEN sub-unit gifted her a customized white microphone with her initials on it. The usually chatty rapper was stunned into silence by this gesture.

However, when DK suddenly moved towards her, supposedly to give her a hug, Young-ji pulled out of her stupor and called for Joshua to help stop DK. She was taken aback when the two SEVENTEEN members started picking up the giftwrapping and other things she dropped on the floor in her excitement. DK then went on to announce that they thought she did not have her own microphone that was customized and as the winner of Show Me The Money, she deserved one.

5) Joshua trying (and failing) to teach Young-ji the choreography for Super (or Songosong)

SEVENTEEN's choreographies and dances are known for their intracices and level of difficulty. So, when Joshua took on the challenge of trying to teach Lee Young-ji the steps for the chorus of Super, it was already a difficult endeavor.

When one factors in their alcohol consumption at the time, it becomes easy to understand why they were not successful. Joshua managed to get his steps right, but Young-ji could only manage the first few steps before freestyling and twerking for the rest of the chorus.

The three singers forgot that they had already tried the Super challenge with Young-ji and DK took on the mantle of teacher the second time. Joshua, on the other hand, was busy munching on chicken nuggets and even told the crew behind the camera that they were very tasty.

The episode ended with Lee Young-ji telling the two idols to go home, after which DK left. Joshua suddenly realized that he was without his teammate and promptly took off as well. At almost 45 minutes, the Nothing Much Prepared (or My Alcohol Diary) episode with the two SEVENTEEN vocalists is double its normal length. Despite this, it already has over 5.9 million views as of writing.

SEVENTEEN has been participating in a slew of activities to promote FML, and their upcoming promotions include a three-episode-long collaboration with Na PD's The Game Caterers. The trailer for the same is out, and the first episode will be released on May 5, 2023.

Poll : Did you enjoy watching SEVENTEEN's Joshua and DK with Lee Young-ji in No Prepare? Yes No 0 votes