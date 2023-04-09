All 20+ celebrities who attended Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi's wedding: Cha Eun-woo, Jay Park, and more

On April 7, 2023, famous celebrity couple Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi tied the knot. Their wedding ceremony was held at Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas, with a grand and lavish setting decorated with chandeliers and white flowers. Natural to every celebrity wedding, a huge list of significant faces from the Korean entertainment industry attended the wedding to give the couple their best wishes.
The ceremony was hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Soo-guen, and many other celebrities from different fields participated in the coming together of Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi. Given the heavy crowd of A-list celebrities present for their wedding, security was strict and tight, preventing any possible damage that could result.
Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi, who bonded over their similar interests in golf and acting in 2020, have been quite open about their relationship with each other. Though they haven't been vocal about the same, their lasting relationship over the last three years was proof enough of the strong bond that they shared. With their love slowly snowballing into their marriage, fans have been celebrating as the two iconic actors join hands.
After details of their wedding ceremony were publicly announced, fans were sure that quite a long and intriguing list of celebrities would be present that day. Similar to their predictions, Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi's wedding overflowed with celebrity faces, including K-drama actors, K-pop idols, comedians, talk show hosts, and Korean influencers.
From K-pop idols to K-drama actors: All 20+ celebrities who attended Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi's wedding
1) Jay Park
2) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo
3) SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Joshua Hong
4) FTISLAND's Lee Hong-ki
5) BTOB's Yook Sung-jae
6) Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun
7) Lee Dong-wook
8) Yoo Yeon-seok
9) Ahn Eun-jin
10) Han Hyo-joo
11) Bae In-hyuk
12) Lee Dong-hwi
13) Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kyung-ku
14) Yang Se-hyung
15) Kang Ho-dong
16) Kwon Hyuk-soo
17) Lee Sang-yoon
18) Insooni and Lee Soon-jae
19) SHINee's Minho
20) Kim Eana
21) Lee Se-young
22) Kim Nam-gil
23) Kim Yong-gun
24) YouTuber Heebab
Apart from these celebrities, other significant faces in the Korean entertainment industry who attended Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi's wedding include Won Ki-joon, Hwang Sun-hong, Kim Soo-mi, Lee Hye-jung, Son Jun-ho, and Sunwoo Yong-nyeo. Following the reveal of the celebrity couple's wedding intricacies on the internet, fans were not only overwhelmed by the beauty of the ceremony but also by the impressive list of attendees.
Their ceremony continued to unfold as a narrative out of a fairy tale, with the bride looking gorgeous in her long, embroidered white dress and the groom in his simple yet charming black and white suit. As the beautiful event came to an end, fans and everyone present there were happier than ever to finally have the two lovers come together. They continued to wish the newlyweds a happy married life as Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi embarked on a new journey together.