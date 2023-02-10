5 famous shows that Lee Da-in starred in: Hwarang, Alice, and more

South Korean actress Lee Da-in, despite her limited filmography, has appeared in an impressive number of dramas. Born on November 5, 1992, the thirty-year-old actress has dabbled in a variety of genres, from historical fiction to thriller mysteries, demonstrating her ability to play multi-dimensional characters. Given the diversity she showcases in her work, drama fans have always praised her efforts and frequently anticipate her upcoming projects.

With the news of her recent engagement to fellow K-drama actor Lee Seung-gi, fans couldn't contain their joy and have been showering the two talented actors with congratulations. Naturally, the topic of their outstanding work with respect to their careers also pops up for discussion. In light of Lee Da-in's new life journey, here are five famous shows that she's starred in.

1) Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

With the most interesting list of cast members, including Park Seo-joon, BTS V, Park Hyung-sik, Go Ara, SHINee Minho, etc., the K-drama was a sensation at the time of its release. Lee Da-in played the role of Kim Seo-yeon in the drama, which was released in 2017. The subject of the historical fictional K-drama was the Poet Warrior Youth, a group of young warriors who went through a series of trials and tribulations to become true leaders.

The group of warriors transforms from being enemies to best friends as the plot delves into many complexities and heartbreaking emotions. With a unique take on history and an appealing cast list, it was easy for the show to capture the public's attention.

2) Come and Hug Me

While Lee Da-in played a supporting role in the earlier drama, she took the spotlight in Come and Hug Me, which was released in 2018. The story follows the connected lives of a man and a woman over a twelve-year period due to a murder in which they were both involved. It stars many well-known K-drama actors such as Jang Ki-yong, Jin Ki-joo, Kim Kyung-nam, and others.

As the two wounded souls try to heal from their traumatic experiences, they become each other's safe havens, resulting in an inevitable love interest between the two. The show had many emotional turns where the audience was grabbing tissues.

3) Doctor Prisoner

Another drama where Lee Da-in takes the spotlight is Doctor Prisoner, a medical drama released in 2019. Starring Nam Koong-min, Kim Ji-eun, and Choi Won-young, the show was truly commended for its interesting plot and unique take on medical dramas.

It talks about a reputed doctor working at the emergency medical station who was fired from his job out of the blue. The story unfolds into him taking revenge against the people who were behind his termination by expanding his contacts with high-profile doctors.

4) Love Actually

While Lee Da-in has been a popular face in the K-drama industry, she has also popped up in many Chinese dramas, with Love Actually being one of them. Released in 2012, the story revolves around Wang Xiao Xia, played by Da-in, who's a talented chef working part-time to make ends meet and support her nephew simultaneously.

With certain mishaps caused by her real estate agent leaving her stranded in the streets, her fate takes another turn when the real estate agent places her in a prominent restaurant chain to make up for his mistakes. From love to complex relationships, many things bloom during the time she spends at the restaurant.

5) Alice

Making quite a shift in the genre, Lee Da-in also starred in the science fictional K-drama, Alice, which was released in 2020. Starring Joo Won, Kim Hee-sun, and Kwak Si-yang, the story revolves around two-time travelers, a woman who greatly resembles someone who's just passed in the present and a man who can show his emotions.

They use a portal or time-traveling space named Alice, and the story is built around their efforts to figure out why they have time traveled. The show received a lot of recognition for its intriguing and unique tale on sci-fi K-dramas.

Fans look forward to seeing more work from Lee Da-in as she continues to produce interesting dramas in a variety of genres and languages. They are also eager to see Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in continue their life journey together.

