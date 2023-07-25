"No words are enough for you": CARATS over the moon as SEVENTEEN's Rock With You becomes group's 7th MV to surpass 100 Million views on YouTube

On July 25, 2023, fans of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN received some exciting news as Rock With You achieved a remarkable milestone and surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This became the group's seventh music video to cross the 100 million mark, leaving fans over the moon.

The hit track was SEVENTEEN's lead song for the group's EP album Attaca. Their vocal team leader and member, Woozi contributed to the composition of the song along with some other producers and members including Joshua and Vernon.

"Happy 100 million" - Fans celebrate as SEVENTEEN's Rock With You achieves remarkable milestone

SEVENTEEN's Rock With You is an appealing song, and its soft lyrics, unique music, astonishingly energetic choreography, and breathtaking visuals won the hearts of fans. On July 25, the song became the group's seventh track to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. This comes after their other hit songs like Don’t Wanna Cry, HOT, CLAP, Very Nice, Left & Right, and Super also crossed the 100 million mark in terms of views on the video-sharing platform.

Rock With You is one of SEVENTEEN's finest songs and fans were overwhelmed with joy as it garnered over 100 million views. Several individuals took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the group's feat as the news came to light.

‏َ @JEOINGHANI Cheers to another monumental success and to the countless adventures still to come. Hey we just reached another 100 million views for Rock With You! Feels like an incredible and exhilarating ride, as if it were just yesterday when we celebrated the same milestone with Super.Cheers to another monumental success and to the countless adventures still to come. pic.twitter.com/KOVJbt8vyR

위 @dinocology

pic.twitter.com/DxqPesLt5T twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… their one of the best and most synchronized choreo already got her 100M views ^^

ؘ @Miygzu With ‘Rock With You’ soaring past 100 million views, SEVENTEEN reaches new heights in their musical journey. Their talent and artistry know no bounds, and the sky is the limit for this remarkable group. SEVENTEEN and Carats are ready for an encore of success. pic.twitter.com/3ZP3Yqa8av

AI🐣🩷🩵 WonuSUPERshy @emcarats



#Rockwithyou100MViews

#Rockwithyou100MillionViews pic.twitter.com/106AKcAAfm Since my account is still recovering and limited, I can't spam much but HAPPY 100M ROCK WITH YOU!!

Reaching 100 million views on YouTube makes Rock With You the group's fourth fastest music video to achieve this significant milestone. Here's a comparison of the number of days each of the group's music videos took to reach this landmark:

Super - 77 days

HOT - 232 days

Don't Wanna Cry - 519 days

Rock with you - 641 days

Left & Right - 777 days

Clap -1488 days

Very Nice - 2043 days

While SEVENTEEN's Rock With You has achieved great success, fans have always wanted to know more about the meaning of the song. Initially, member Jeonghan described it as a pop-rock song that focuses on the idea of being with someone you love and possessing the ability to do anything for them.

However, some fans found the explanation incomplete and sought to uncover a deeper meaning of the song. Specific lyrics, such as "So let me read and write my emotions through you" and "The night is short, can't take you for granted," prompted speculations that the song was about love and emotional intimacy between two people.

The Rock With You video's recent accomplishment is a testament to the group's artistry and talent. With this milestone, the group solidifies its position as one of the most influential and beloved acts in the K-pop industry. As SEVENTEEN's journey unfolds, fans eagerly await the next chapter of their remarkable success story.