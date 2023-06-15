"CONGRATS SEBONGS!": SEVENTEEN makes history by becoming the only Korean act to rank on Billboard’s Midyear Boxscore Charts 

Popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN's recent hit, Super, has become the talk of the entire K-pop world as it is the only Korean act on the Billboard mid-year Boxscore charts. Despite having performed only eight shows, they managed to secure an impressive ranking on the charts, which is a testament of their immense popularity and talent.

The achievement left the group's fandom elated.

The 13-man group released their 10th mini-album, FML, on April 24, 2023, consisting of six tracks which are seamlessly a blend of various music genres, showcasing the group's versatility and creative prowess. F*ck my Life and Super were the double-lead singles of this particular album, out of which the latter propelled to heights no one could've imagined.

A dive into SEVENTEEN's Super as fans celebrate song's immense success

Super is an immensely infectious track with a mix of uplifting hooks, unique and energetic discography. Currently standing at an astonishing 82 million views on YouTube and 64 million streams on Spotify, Super presents a unique blend of traditional Chinese music, costumes and messages.

The meaning of the word Son-o-gong is Monkey King in Korean. It is derived from the Chinese word Sun Wukang, which was the title given to the Monkey King. The lyrics "I'm just feeling like a Son-o-gong!," resonate the profound meaning behind the song and it's energetic image.

One aspect that particularly shines through is the intricacy and precision of SEVENTEEN's dance choreography, flawlessly synchronized with the background dancers. However, it is important to note that Member The8, unfortunately, appears to be absent for the majority of the MV due to a clavicle injury he sustained, just a few days before the shoot.

Following the success of this particular track, Seventeen is the only K-pop act on the Billboard Mixyear Boxscore, while ranking No. 27 on Top Tours and No.19 on Top Ticket Sales.

Fans of the group were exhilarated at this remarkable achievement and showcased their support through numerous tweets.

eunoia__svt @eunoia__svt



SEVENTEEN TOPS BB BOXSCORE

#SVT_TopBB_Boxscore #SVT_TopKpopArtist

@pledis_17 Okay let's be loud, we know just how huge and demanding bets was for seventeen, the boys worked so hard they deserve itSEVENTEEN TOPS BB BOXSCORE Okay let's be loud, we know just how huge and demanding bets was for seventeen, the boys worked so hard they deserve itSEVENTEEN TOPS BB BOXSCORE#SVT_TopBB_Boxscore #SVT_TopKpopArtist@pledis_17

The Billboard charts are a set of music popularity rankings that are published weekly by Billboard, a prominent music industry publication.These charts provide an overview of the most popular songs, albums, and artists in various genres according to the reach of their specific works.

Previous achievements by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is one of the most active groups on Weverse, as they are known to interact with their fans, personally, on a large scale. These fans have helped their favourite group to achieve remarkable heights throughout the years.

Some of the biggest achievements for Seventeen, apart from this particular Billboard one are: Idol Champ Global Pick – Group, 2020, Artist of the Year (Daesang), 2020, Singer of the Year (Daesang), 2020, Best Dance Performance – Overseas, 2019, Best Male Idol Group, 2022, Best Album (Bonsang), Face the Sun, 2023, and many more.

Some SEVENTEEN songs that are popular hits include Rock With You, Ready to Love, Mansae, I don't undersatnd but I luv u, and a few others.

Owing to the group's thrilling success, fans are now more excited than ever to see what else they have in store for the future.

