"He is in SHOCK": SEVENTEEN Jun’s kissing scene in Exclusive Fairytale has three members giggling and reacting just like CARATs

SEVENTEEN’s performance team, The8, Hoshi, and Dino reacted to fellow member Jun’s Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale, leading to chaos in the CARAT fandom. Clips of the original video released by iQIYI circulated on Twitter on August 1, 2023. The trio’s reaction to the kissing scenes became a meme in itself as fans also had a fun time watching the same.

Exclusive Fairytale is a romantic Chinese drama adapted from the novel Once We Come Across Love. All episodes of the series were made available to iQIYI VIP members on July 27. Soon after its release, edits of the many kissing scenes in the series went viral on the internet.

Fans discussed how fun it would be to have SEVENTEEN members react to the same. The streaming platform bowed down to the request and gave fans a video of three members reacting to the romantic scenes from the show.

Fans love SEVENTEEN’s performance team’s reactions to Jun’s kissing scene in Exclusive Fairytale

SEVENTEEN Jun’s much-anticipated romcom Exclusive Fairytale hit streaming platform iQIYI on July 27 for VIP users. The CARAT fandom looked forward to the series since it was the first time in seven years that the 27-year-old singer returned to acting. His last drama was the 2015 series Intouchable.

The iQIYI original series served as fans’ years-long anticipation of seeing actor Jun’s return. While the storyline and acting was praised by CARATs, what bowled them away the most were the plenty of intimate scenes between Jun and the lead actress, Zhang Miaoyi.

The kissing scenes gave way for fans to make hilarious memes and edits of the SEVENTEEN member. Fans especially had a field day when iQIYI released a video of the performance team, The8, Hoshi, and Dino, reacting to some of the romantic scenes.

The clips of each member’s reactions spread across Twitter in the CARAT fandom, who had a gala time watching it. Some even created meme collections out of the members’ reactions, especially Dino’s expressions.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the performance team’s expressions. With three down, CARATs now increasingly wait for the rest of the members to react to some of Jun’s kissing scenes in Exclusive Fairytale.

Meanwhile, fellow member Mingyu and Vernon’s reaction to seeing Jun’s kissing scene also went viral on Twitter. In a recent fansign video call, a CARAT played an intimate scene of Jun from the drama, and it led to a confused and embarrassing expression from both the members.

For people who do not have VIP membership of iQIYI, Exclusive Fairytale will release a new episode every Thursday. The show has 24 episodes in total.

In other news, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi spoiled the group’s upcoming comeback in his birthday live stream on June 15. He referred to S.Coups earlier teasing fans about the groups’ two comebacks in CARATLAND and indirectly mentioned that the second music release will be in October.

PLEDIS Entertainment is yet to officially confirm SEVENTEEN’s second comeback.