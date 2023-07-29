"Been asking me ever since the teaser came out": SEVENTEEN's JUN dishes about NCT's Mark and Chenle's reaction to his new C-drama, Exclusive Fairytale

On July 27, 2023, SEVENTEEN's JUN started a Weverse Live broadcast to chat with his fans about his newly-premiered Chinese drama, Exclusive Fairytale. The show has been much-awaited, given that it has JUN returning to an acting role after a while. However, what shocked many is the number of kissing scenes in the show.

Given that fans hadn't expected this, they were naturally left surprised. Their first questions during the live were about the reactions of JUN's fellow SEVENTEEN members and his other friends. In response, the idol talked about how NCT's Chenle and Mark has been making fun of him ever since the teaser came out:

"Don’t mention Chenle. He’s been asking me ever since the teaser came out. Mark also asked me."

What SEVENTEEN's JUN said about Mark and Chenle's reactions to his kissing scenes in Exclusive Fairytale

Exclusive Fairytale, the Chinese drama series starring SEVENTEEN's JUN and Zhang Miao Yi, premiered on July 27, 2023. The show revolves around two childhood best friends who grow into lovers.

Fans were in love with the trope and the pairing ever since filming for the project began. With only one episode out, many are already appreciating JUN's acting and the chemistry between the two main leads.

However, what came as a surprise was the show having five kissing scenes and even an intimate scene in the bed, all in just one episode. Naturally, fans were curious about the reactions from the friends of SEVENTEEN's JUN.

Given that NCT's Chenle is good friends with SEVENTEEN's JUN, the comments on the live broadcast were filled with questions enquiring about his reaction. In response, JUN said how he recommended NCT's Chenle and Mark to watch the series together.

"Don’t mention Chenle. He’s been asking me ever since the teaser came out. Mark also asked me, and I told them to watch together. They asked why, and I said you will know soon. Today, I sent them a screenshot of the languages available in Chinese, Korean, English, so they can watch however they want."

JUN also revealed that SEVENTEEN's members had watched the first episode and then teased him about it:

"How did the members react? To be honest, I wished they wouldn’t watch it. But I figured, even if I didn’t tell them about it, they’d find out about it at one point. So… I pretended I was not embarrassed about it and told them about it myself. I thought that might be better. I even taught them how to watch it with Korean subs. I was a bit fearless… But waaah! They’re going to make fun of it for a year. I know it. They’re going to tease me forever. I guess it’s okay, though, because right now, I’m not quite myself either…"

Needless to say, fans were thoroughly delighted with this interaction between Jun and his friends and took to social media to react to the same:

With the first episode of Exclusive Fairytale already setting very high expectations for fans and the audience, many are really intrigued to find out how the show will proceed in the upcoming twenty-three episodes.