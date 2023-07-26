Exciting news has greeted K-drama enthusiasts as well as K-pop group SEVENTEEN's Jun's fans. The highly-anticipated Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale—featuring SEVENTEEN's talented Wen Junhui, who is ready to make his big-screen C-drama debut, alongside actress Zhang Miao Yi—is all set to enchant audiences.

The drama Exclusive Fairytale's release date was confirmed by its release platform IQIYI's social media handles through a video trailer. Ready to premiere on July 27, 2023, the series will consist of 24 episodes airing once a week on Thursdays.

Plot and trailer of Jun's upcoming C-drama Exclusive Fairytale explored

SEVENTEEN's Wen Junhui began his acting career as a child, while his co-star, Zhang Miao Yi had made a name for herself through her much loved C-drama, When I Fly Towards You.

The upcoming high-school romance series is a heartwarming tale of childhood friends, Ling Chao and Xiao Tu, who embark on a journey of love and growth together. The two have completely different personalities, but they share a special love-hate bond since childhood.

Ling Chao, a high-school boy played by Jun, is smart and competitive, but has always felt overshadowed by his mother's preference for daughters. He has also been devoid of his father's love, which made him overly sensitive and self-dependent.

However, the neighbour girl, Xiao Tu, brings warmth and joy into his life with her adorable personality. As they grow up together, Ling Chao realizes that his feelings for Xiao Tu go beyond sibling-like affection, but he struggles to confess his love.

The recently released trailer for IQIYI's Exclusive Fairytale reveals a heartwarming and lighthearted relationship between the leads. Xiao Tu, carefree and affectionate, sees Ling Chao as a brother due to their close upbringing. On the other hand, Ling Chao hides his feelings behind a cold facade, but has secretly been in love with Xiao Tu. The trailer also provides glimpses of their childhood and moments while growing up, providing fans with an endearing narrative.

One particular scene that had fans buzzing with excitement is the much-awaited kiss shared between the lead characters, as it showcased a new side of Jun's acting skills. Following a delightful trailer, fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between the lead actors to unfold and can't wait to witness their performances.

Exclusive Fairytale features fan-favorite actors in the cast

In the lead role of Ling Chao, SEVENTEEN's Jun is ready to charm fans with his acting ability. The Psycho singer is an experienced actor who has previously worked in several dramas, ads, and more, when he was younger. Some of their names are Intouchtable, The Pye Dog, and Ip Man.

Meanwhile, Zhang Miao Yi, who has worked in one of the most popular C-dramas, When I Fly Towards You, will charm the audience with her portrayal of Xiao Tu. The drama's supporting cast includes other notable actors like Xiong Ao Bo, Cheryn Lin, Hao Zhu Yu, and Wu Luo Han, who will add depth to the storyline.

Exclusive Fairytale promises to be a heartwarming drama that will tug at viewers' heartstrings as Ling Chao and Xiao Tu's love story unfolds. With SEVENTEEN's Junhui and Zhang Miaoyi starring in the series, fans worldwide are eagerly counting down the days to immerse themselves in this charming tale of love, friendship, and growth.