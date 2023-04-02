KinnPorsche: 5 reasons why you should watch the hit Thai BL

KinnPorsche: The Series is a globally renowned Thai BL drama of 2022 that is based on a web novel of the same name. The series comprises 14 episodes and portrays the tale of a boy's love filled with romance and action. With lead couple Kinn and Porsche and two supporting leads, Vegas Pete and Kim Porchay, the series boasts the perfect ensemble.

The hit series stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) as Kinn Anakinn Theerapanyakun and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) as Porsche Pachara Kittisawasd. Other notable actors also appear in the series, such as Wichapas Sumettikul (Bible) as Vegas Kornwit Theerapanyakun, Jakapan Puttha (Build) as Pete Phongsakorn Saengtham, Jeff Satur as Kim Kimhan Theerapanyakun, and Tinnasit Isarapongporn (Barcode) as Porchay Pitchaya Kittisawasd.

The series offers a mix of riveting storylines, ethereal visuals, and memorable cinematography and music. Some scenes may make you feel soft, while others are dark and unbelievably breathtaking.

The globally acclaimed KinnPorsche: The Series has everything one would like to see in a BL drama. It makes viewers realize that love can come in any form, and sometimes, even the wrong train leaves you at the right destination. Needless to say, it's not enough to watch the series just once, especially since KinnPorsche reveals new reasons to celebrate its story with every rewatch.

Top 5 reasons to watch Thai BL KinnPorsche

1) Enemy-to-lovers trope accompanied by thrill, action, and romance

KinnPorsche's plot revolves around the mafia king Kinn falling in love with his bodyguard Porsche, and the plot includes BL romance between various couples. The story also depicts fights between the mafia underworld's main (Kinn's family) and minor (Vegas' family) figures, who are longtime enemies of each other.

The drama also follows the story of the supporting lead couple Vegas-Pete, adding another power couple to the story. Vegas is a mafia from the minor family and Pete is the main family's bodyguard. Both couples turn from enemies to lovers, which adds even more depth to their stories. The second lead couple Vegas-Pete boasts intense onscreen chemistry, while lead couple Kinn-Porsche shifts between cute, hot, and wholesome moments throughout the show.

A third couple, Kim-Porchay, shows the younger brothers of Kinn and Porsche, respectively, in love. Kim Porchay's storyline reveals a teenage kind of love. Kim is a pop star and Porchay is a student who aspires to study music in the series.

KinnPorsche is a power-packed drama that offers the thrill of seeing mafias and their bodyguards defining the world of BL with action as they fight with their numerous enemies. The show also covers various serious subjects including PTSD, poverty, and trauma.

2) Chemistry that makes the romance look real

One of the reasons why many fans were hooked till the end of the show was because of the Thai actors' commendable work, which was evident even a year after the workshop. The actors not only proved their amazing acting skills but also took the BL romance genre to its peak.

It's rare to see such chemistry with so many beautiful scenes that have been added to BL history. The actors worked hard to stay in character and put in a lot of effort before the drama was shown to fans. KinnPorsche's chemistry, therefore, doesn't disappoint at all.

3) Cast members were involved in developing the OSTs

Popular Thai singer and actor Jeff Satur, who also played Kim in the KinnPorsche series, sang Why Don't You Stay. The OST is still ruling hearts and has garnered 39 million views on the official YouTube MV.

Another popular OST is PhiangWaichai/Free Fall by Slot Machine, which is also the opening track and theme song for the series. PhiangWaichai/Free fall is the track that accentuates the fighting spirit and motivation in the drama and does justice to the show's overall plot, which includes several mysteries and deeply personal challenges that the characters have to go through themselves.

Free Fall has over 7.2 million views on YouTube. Why Don't You Stay and Free Fall also have their official English versions for international fans.

Another popular KinnPorsche OST is sung by Barcode, one of the Thai actors and singers in the series who plays Porchay. Barcode sang เพลงนี้ชื่อว่าเธอ (This Song Is Called You), which has over 4.2 million views on YouTube. The track is specifically for Kim Porchay's chemistry and has a fresh feel to it. Barcode's fresh and warm voice makes the song perfect for portraying the exact feeling of Porchay.

4) The relationship goals of family and friends

Thai BL KinnPorsche teaches many aspects of true love and portrays different bonds, including friendship and family. While showcasing many relationships and doing justice to every storyline in one series is hard, KinnPorsche makes it possible. It simplifies how true love is about accepting each other's flaws and loving the person the way they are.

It teaches that true love is free from societal rules and prejudice and could be a miracle. The series showcases the consequences of pursuing love while supporting family and friends, celebrating a love that can keep everything together and has equal consideration for all relations.

5) Outstanding cinematography and scenes with ethereal visuals

KinnPorsche not only showcases the beauty of Thailand but also brings to its viewers different scenes that look like works of art. Sometimes, beauty is depicted through a few objects, and other times, through people or specific moments. Overall, many scenes from KinnPorsche are simply breathtaking.

Moreover, multiple actors with their ethereal visuals have graced the screen for the drama. The cinematography makes their presence memorable and the chemistry they share with each other more believable by including beautiful shots that capture perfect colors and textures.

Fans can watch the full uncut version, called KinnPorsche: La Forte, on iQIYI.

