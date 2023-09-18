"Watch out for his tour announcement": Ryan Seacrest's statement on his radio show regarding BTS' Jungkook's possible concert sends fans into a frenzy

On September 16, 2023, Ryan Seacrest shared his thoughts on BTS Jungkook's forthcoming solo world tour. During the live radio show of American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest, the American radio show host said that Jungkook confessed to wanting to do a world tour but doesn't have enough songs on his setlist for it.

"Jungkook had a lot of success as a solo artist since BTS went on hiatus. And now fans are wondering when he's going on tour. So Jung Kook said in a Q/A the other day that he would love to do a world tour, but he doesn't feel ready for it yet because he doesn't have enough songs to perform. So after his album releases, watch out for his tour announcement because he's hitting the road once he's got a set list ready!"— Seacrest

BTS’ Jungkook gave the world the Song of Summer on July 14, 2023, by releasing his debut solo English single, Seven, featuring the American rapper Latto. Speaking of which, the singer actually went on to win the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 ‘Song of Summer’ on September 12, 2023, which was held in New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark. However, rumor is that the BTS singer will have his solo world tour soon.

Will Jungkook have his world tour after his solo album release?

On the episode of Suchwita—a talk show hosted by another BTS member, SUGA—Jungkook made an appearance to promote his debut solo Seven (feat. Latto), where the youngest member of BTS had mentioned his plans to release another solo post Seven and a mini-album by November 2023.

"After the single, I have another single and then I will be releasing a small album by November."— he said on Suchwita

However, things got more uncertain when Jungkook mentioned the possibility of a world tour, saying that he would love to do a tour but doesn't have enough songs yet, in the Ask Anything Chat interview. Given that both shows are part of iHeartRadio, Ryan Seacrest most likely referred to that interview when he mentioned it on his radio show.

"I don’t have plans just yet, but of course if I can, I do want to. And you need a lot of songs. So even though I don’t have plans just yet, I do have the desire to have a tour. I guess that’s it."

As he was on his voyage of leaving a mark on the music world with his debut solo and appearing on various American talk shows and interviews, BTS ARMY couldn't help but wonder about a possible solo world tour in the near future. After Ryan Seacrest's comment, the BTS fandom is in a split.

The announcement has divided fans with feeling ecstatic and skeptical

Fans were recently drawn to a video of American radio and television celebrity Ryan Seacrest when he played Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) on his radio show, American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest, and went ahead to hint at the possibility of Jungkook's world tour in the near future. Not only did it send the fans into a frenzied state, but it also set the internet ablaze.

Fans shared their opinions on the raging subject as the Bangtan fandom tried to wrap their head around it.

After releasing his English solo song, Jungkook promoted and performed on Seven on various global platforms worldwide. On the song's release date, July 14, 2023, the BTS maknae performed at New York City's Central Park, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the Summer Concert Series of 2023 on Good Morning America.

He went on to perform on Euphoria and Dynamite at the Summer Series Concert along with Seven. With the Euphoria singer and the BTS member's impending military conscription for his required military duty, it cannot be made certain whether or not there would be a world tour by the BTS member.

However, it is fairly straightforward to foresee a completely sold-out concert if the youngest member of the world's most popular boy group, BTS, embarks on a world tour in the future.