"I hope that day comes back very soon": BTS’ Jungkook expresses his desire to perform together along with the members soon

On September 17, 2023, BTS' Jungkook attended iHeart Radio's 1035 KISS FM show with Brady, leaving fans enamored as well as touched by his heartfelt revelation. Amidst discussions spanning various topics, Jungkook fondly recalled a moment from his performance with Suga at his D-DAY concert tour.

He opened up about the overwhelming emotions he experienced while performing alongside his fellow bandmate during the tour's finale.

“I want to be on stage with all our members. Or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room. I really miss those ordinary moments. I hope that day comes back very soon."

Despite his flourishing solo career, Jungkook confessed that he couldn't help but miss the camaraderie and cherished memories shared with all the BTS members. His candid reflection tugged at the heartstrings of fans worldwide, reminding everyone of the special bond that binds the group together. Fans were touched by these words from the artist himself as they now eagerly await the group's reunion.

BTS' Jungkook expresses how much he misses his group members and cannot wait to be on stage together as a unit

It has been almost a year since BTS has perfomed on a stage together as a complete unit. Since their debut, the last instance of the group being far from the stage for so long was only during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the group announced a hiatus, with individual members pursuing solo careers and fulfilling military enlistment requirements.

Jungkook, sporting his trademark look - a white t-shirt paired with classic blue denim jeans, along with his adorable short hairstyle, recently made a charming appearance on KISS FM. Despite the brevity of the interview, clocking in at just eight minutes, the BTS star shared some facts and hopes that have since become the focal point of discussion in the BTS fandom.

Amid this transition, fans have been counting the days until they can witness all the BTS members sharing the stage once again. While a section of the fandom has expressed concerns that BTS might never reunite as a group, reassuring moments emerge when one of the members expresses occassionally a longing to perform together. Such a poignant moment unfolded recently when Jungkook provided yet another assurance of BTS's eventual reunion.

In a touching twist, ARMYs learned that it's not just the fans who yearn for BTS but also the group members - a sentiment made abundantly clear through Jungkook's revelation. As avid followers of BTS are aware, he had the privilege of performing alongside Suga during the grand finale of Agust D's D-DAY concert on September 4, 2023.

This collaboration set the fandom ablaze with excitement, but it also stirred deep emotions within the Seven singer. He shared that while he enjoyed sharing the stage with Suga, it reminded him how much he yearns for the entire group's unity.

Stepping onto that stage rekindled a profound longing for the bond he shares with every BTS member, both on and off the stage. And Jungkook eloquently expressed his heartfelt desire for the day when all the BTS members can reunite on stage once more, igniting a spark of hope among fans.

Apart from this, the BTS star talked to Braddy about his plan behind launching a TikTok account, about his newly found cooking obsession and much more.