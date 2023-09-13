“Dominating the music industry”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to chart on Billboard’s Top 40 for 8 consecutive weeks

BTS' Jungkook is riding on the crest of his success, as he is still charting in the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for the eighth consecutive week. The song Seven, featuring Latto, has been a hit and recently grabbed the MTV Video Music Awards Song of Summer 2023 on September 12. Jungkook has been basking in the glory of the success of his debut solo even after two months of its release.

The English single by the youngest member of BTS was released on July 14, 2023. On September 12, Billboard announced that Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) had broken a historic record by maintaining its position in the top 40 hits for eight weeks in a row. The Korean soloist is also the first Korean artist to have achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, after spending the previous seven weeks at No. 1, Seven slid one spot to No. 2 in its eighth week on the Billboard Global 200. The song also maintained its position at No. 19 on Billboard's Pop Airplay charts, which monitors and tracks weekly plays on prevalent Top 40 radio stations from all across the United States.

Fans are overwhelmed by his success and believes that "Jungkook is making history before our eyes"

The Seven singer is also the first Korean solo artist in a decade to debut at the top spot (#1) of Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts, setting an unparalleled record. He is also the second artist in the history of K-Pop, after PSY, to chart his song in the Top 40 for eight weeks straight.

Gangnam Style by the K-Pop veteran artist, PSY, reigned in the Top 40 hits on the Billboard charts at No. 2 for eight weeks straight in 2012. He remains the first Korean solo artist to do so in Billboard's ornate history.

Fans took social media by storm to lavish praise on the BTS member for his uninterrupted winning streak with his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto).

Nevertheless, fans suspect Jungkook will release an all-English solo album by the end of 2023, about which the global pop star has been uncharacteristically discreet. Furthermore, the BTS member was seen having dinner with the HYBE chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER on September 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Notwithstanding, the BTS member bagging the MTV Video Music Awards Song of Summer 2023 is a huge victory in itself, as Jungkook became the first Korean male solo artist to win that in the last 26 years of the MTV VMAs history. It is also the first accomplishment by a Korean male solo artist in the long history of K-Pop.

In other news, Jungkook now shares the same honor with band mate Namjoon, aka RM, as the second longest charting song by a Korean soloist on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart US for eight consecutive weeks.