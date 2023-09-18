"The BE era hairstyle": Fans react as BTS' Suga reveals military enlistment date, new hairstyle, and hints at future content during Weverse live

On September 17, 2023, BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi went live on Weverse after concluding his world tour, D-DAY, more than a month ago. Fans were surprised to see the BTS rapper and songwriter with a new hairstyle as he had cut his hair short. Yoongi also announced his military enlistment during the live session, which made fans emotional.

His new hairstyle reminded fans of BTS' Be album from 2020. The Haegum rapper-songwriter mentioned how his staff at HYBE couldn't recognize him with his new hairstyle even though he has had this hairstyle during numerous periods of his life.

During the Weverse live, Yoongi mentioned that after wrapping up his world tour, D-DAY, on August 7, 2023, he was beyond exhausted and that his body hurt to the point that he was unable to even move, resulting in him resting for the following two weeks.

"We love you Yoongi": Netizens react as Suga goes live on Weverse

BTS' Suga also mentioned during the live session that his enlistment date is September 22, 2023. He stated that even though he wouldn't be able to continue Suchwita—his talk show on YouTube—he has filmed other content for his fans to watch when he is serving in the military for 18 months.

"My hair is very short, right? I can't get used to it too...I can't do Suchwita anymore. But I filmed a lot! Please look forward to it," he said.

He further confessed to coming online after more than a month because he didn't want to take the attention away from his fellow team member Taehyung's solo debut. The artist released his debut solo album Layover on September 8, 2023. This thoughtful gesture by the Haegum rapper warmed the hearts of his fans.

Fans took to social media to express their sadness over Suga's military enlistment date and stated that they would miss the Haegum rapper-songwriter.

J-Hope and Jin commenting on Suga's Weverse live had fans over the moon

Apart from Yoongi's short and new hairstyle and the announcement of his enlistment date, what stood out during his live session on September 17, 2023, was J-Hope and Jin responding on his Weverse live.

The oldest BTS member, Kim Seok-jin, mentioned in his comments that he had been searching for J-Hope only to find him watching Yoongi's live. In addition, Jin also stated that he and J-Hope are already rooting for Suga—their band member who will be enlisting in the military on September 22, 2023.

"I was texting J-Hope and I was wondering where he went. He was here. Yoongi cheer up. Cool, I am rooting for you. I was talking about you with J-Hope. Have a safe trip. We are always rooting for you. Cheer up," Jin said on Weverse, translated to English.

The On The Street rapper-singer, Jung Hoseok who performs under the moniker, J-Hope, commented on Suga's Weverse Live and said that he had to submit his phone as he was watching Yoongi's live from the barracks and is rooting for him.

The live session was an emotional roller coaster for fans as they got to see their favorite idol, Suga, after 40 days and heard him talking about his struggles post his world tour and how he was spending more time with his family before he left for the military.

The BTS Daechwita rapper and songwriter could possibly return after fulfilling his mandatory military service in March 2025.