"An angel fell from heaven": BTS’ V astounds fans with his visuals from the DICON magazine’s Vol 16 campaign shoot

BTS’ V appeared in a special edition of the Dicon magazine, an esteemed private magazine of the renowned news publication Dispatch. V appeared for Dicon’s volume 16 with his impeccable visuals and gave fans yet another chance to celebrate his aesthetic and his artistry. This issue was aptly titled "Dicon (Vicon) must giVe," emphasizing the letter 'v' to represent the BTS star.

On September 14, 2023, the brand dropped an entire video of the Slow Dancing video singer and ended up garnering the fandom’s attention almost immediately. Apart from this film, numerous photos of the star rained upon ARMYs one by one, taking everyone's breath away.

BTS' V shines for Dispatch's magazine, Dicon

Dicon is a South Korean entertainment magazine and digital platform that covers various aspects of the Korean entertainment industry. Dicon often features high-quality photoshoots and in-depth interviews with popular Korean stars.

The magazine succeeded efficiently by collaborating with BTS' V and making him step into the shoes of the most suited aesthetic for him, as V is known as the vintage king of K-pop. His outfits during this project completely defined that. It was also revealed that Dispatch went to the extreme level of creating a separate Twitter account just for the BTS star’s campaign with them.

On September 12, a teaser film of this project was dropped. On September 13, official photographs were released, and finally, on September 14, the main film was brought in front of the world. The teaser had already excited the fans, but as soon as the photos were revealed, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

This disbelief was caused due to the fact of how beautiful Taehyung looked in the outfits he wore. With only two outfits did the For Us singer succeeded in captivating enough attention to have the fans gushing over his visuals and calling them "unreal."

The two released videos did justice to the shoot by showcasing all kinds of vintage objects like a garden, mirror, sofa, antique gold-plated cutlery, vivid flowers, candles, lamps, books, and some more.

The fan reactions on this campaign are worth watching.

Dicon magazine has gained popularity among fans of Korean entertainment for its stylish and comprehensive coverage of the industry. By securing BTS' V, they raised their standards and the expectations of fans, along with giving V the chance to promote himself and his album Layover.

As the Layover era nearly comes to an end, fans wish for more such campaigns to keep getting blessed with the most captivating photos of all the BTS members.