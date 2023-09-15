“So Precious I’m Crying”: BTS’ Jimin shows off his signed Layover album gifted by Taehyung as they are spotted at Music Bank together

On September 15, BTS’ Jimin and Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, were spotted together at Music Bank, where the latter performed his title track Slow Dancing from his debut solo album Layover. This was the first time one of V's bandmates accompanied him on his promotional schedule for Layover, and who better than his fellow 95-liner friend Jimin.

Fans were delighted to see VMIN's reunion and joint appearance in public after a long time. For those unversed, VMIN is the joint name for Jimin and V. However, what warmed fans' hearts was not just their joint appearance at Music Bank but Jimin showing off his signed Layover album, gifted to him by his fellow 95-liner friend.

However, what caught ARMYs attention was the Singularity singer's sweet message for Jimin.

“To my friend Jiminie, my childhood buddy."

An ARMY named @taeisthv wrote, "So Precious I'm Crying."

BTS' Taehyung and Jimin's fans celebrate VMIN's reunion as the latter shows off his signed Layover album

ARMYs were warmed to see Taehyung and Jimin together, with the former gifting a signed album of Layover to his fellow 95-liner friend, who proudly showed it off on camera. However, what caught fans' attention was the handwritten message on the album. Although Taehyung's handwriting is not exactly legible, eagle-eyed fans were able to provide their own versions of what was written.

While there are multiple translations available, one of the popular translations reads:

"To Jimin: My friend Jimin, my testicle friend (in Korean, the term 'testicle friends' means 'childhood friends')."

ARMYs are both amused and warmed by Taehyung and Jimin's long-lasting friendship and the unconditional love and support they continue to shower on each other.

Additionally, fans even joked that two rival brand ambassadors were spotted hugging each other in public. For those unversed, VMIN are the only two BTS members who endorse luxury jewelry brands. While Jimin is the global face of Tiffany & Co., Taehyung recently joined the Cartier family as the brand's new global face.

Previously, Taehyung gifted BTS' RM a signed copy of Layover with the sweet caption:

"I love you Namjoon-ssi."

The album also doubled up as his birthday gift, which was on September 12. ARMYs are hoping that the other BTS members receive their signed Layover albums from the Love Me Again singer soon.

Taehyung took home the second music show win for Slow Dancing on Music Bank

It seems like Jimin's presence has proven to be a bit of a lucky charm as V bagged first place on Music Bank, with the title track Slow Dancing earning 9234 points. The gorgeous title track beat rookie group RIIZE's song Get a Guitar. This marks the second win for Slow Dancing on a music show.

Additionally, the 28-year-old idol performed a charming double rendition of Slow Dancing and For Us with his friend and bandmate Jimin cheering for him. Furthermore, V's Layover beat Jimin's FACE for selling 1.67 million copies on the day of its release, September 8.

FACE sold 1,454,223 copies when it was released earlier this year, on March 24. V has officially broken the record for the highest first-week sales of any solo album in Hanteo history within just one day.

Furthermore, according to the Hanteo chart's record, Layover has now sold a whopping total of 2,101,974 copies in the first week of its release (from September 8 to September 14), unlocking a new record for the highest first-week sales of any solo album in Hanteo history.

In other news, V is all set to perform on CDTV Live on September 16 and is currently in Japan for the same.