“VMIN BEATING DIVORCE ALLEGATIONS”: Fans enthralled as Jimin shows up at Music Bank to support Taehyung's performance

BTS’ Jimin showed up at KBS Music Bank to show support for his team member BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, on September 15, 2023. This is significantly big news for BTS fans, affectionately known as 'Adorable Representative MC For Youth,' as there were previous rumors of tension between the BTS members. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter's performance was slated for 5.15 PM KST.

On September 15, many other artists performed along with BTS’ Taehyung in the week number 915 show of the KBS Music Bank. The Slow Dancing singer-songwriter performed on the melodious tracks from his latest debut solo album, LAYOVER, released on September 8, 2023.

The rumors of the tiff between the two members stemmed from Taehyung's zero digital support towards Jimin when the latter’s debut solo album came out on March 24, 2023. Netizens observed that while other BTS members, such as Suga and J-Hope, showed up at music shows to cheer for the Like Crazy singer and Jungkook’s surprise visit during Jimin’s rehearsals, Taehyung had been uncharacteristically silent.

However, the rumors are now put to rest as Jimin showed up to support his bandmate and best friend of ten years.

Fans exclaimed “VMIN DIVORCE CANCELLED” on Twitter/X after seeing Jimin & V together outside Music Bank

Many fans speculated a fallout between the two friends and, as a consequence, fuelled the rumor mills. However, amidst allegations of their falling out, this instance was more than enough to shut down the rumor mills for good.

Fans were ecstatic and took to social media with hilarious tweets as they saw Jimin arrive at KBS Music Bank on September 15, 2023, to root for his old friend, Taehyung.

BTS’ V returned to the grand stage of KBS Music Bank on September 15, 2023, after one long year. The last time he performed on Music Bank, it was alongside his six BTS members on their 2022 album release Proof. In the meantime, fans were beyond cloud nine to see VMIN—a merger of the two names of the BTS members that is used by the BTS fandom—at KBS Music Bank while he cheered and waved his Army bomb like a true friend.

For his LAYOVER solo album promotions, Taehyung kept it simple and meaningful including performing in NPOP, SBS Inkigayo, and KBS Music Bank along with creating a lot of YouTube content such as PIXCON, Dingo, Running Man, and You Quiz to name a few. Furthermore, it would be Taehyung's last music show performance for LAYOVER in 2023.