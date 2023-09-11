"We are booked and busy": Fans ecstatic as BTS’ V is set to appear on the KBS Music Bank

BTS’ V is all set to appear as a solo artist KBS Music Bank, a show that has accommodated many lustrous performances by his group. Coming across the news, fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they learned that the star will perform on the KBS Music Bank on September 15, 2023.

The news was revealed by the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV, which featured a lineup of other artists alongside V who will be performing during the week number 915 of the show.

After having performed at numerous music shows like NPOP and SBS Inkigayo, this will be another huge stage for him to connect with the indigenous Korean audiences once again. V will make a comeback on this stage after more than a year since last performing BTS’ album, Proof, along with other members.

The Rainy Days singer has been revealed to precisely appear on the show at 5:15 KST.

BTS' V will appear on KBS Music Bank this Friday

BTS’ V, or Kim Taehyung, has been busy promoting his debut solo album, Layover, ever since its announcement. The singer has chosen the unique way to appear on shows and greet fans to promote his album as well as get to meet the ARMYs in person.

After several stints by appearing on shows like SBS Inkigayo Music Bank and Running Man, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, and Spotify K-pop ON! among others, V will now grace KBS Music Bank. The live voting for this show will be open to all through the Mubeat app. This voting will be done for his recently released song, Slow Dancing.

Taehyung last performed Yet To Come and For Youth on this stage on June 17, 2022, alongside other BTS members. Since then, only one BTS member has reappeared on the show, which is Jimin. He had performed his debut solo album, FACE, on the show and even won the first place. Moreover, Suga had attended the show to support his fellow mate Jimin.

And now, fans are really excited to see V perform live on the prestigious KBS Music Bank again. Besides, they are eager to gift him his first solo win on the show.

BTS' Taehyung has a jam-packed schedule with a series of exciting events lined up. On September 11, he will appear on Suchwita. Following that, on September 13, he will be performing at NPOP Part 2. The next day, fans can catch him on Mnet's M Countdown.

On September 15, he will be appearing on KBS Music Bank, after which he will be taking part in Tiny Desk Korea. Finally, on September 18, Taehyung will be performing in Japan on CDTV. With back-to-back engagements, the singer's schedule is sure to keep him busy as well as excite fans with his incredible talent and performances.