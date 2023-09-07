“V IS COMING“: Fans frenzied as Spotify K-pop ON! releases a teaser featuring BTS’ V for the upcoming episode

The BTS fandom is in a state of euphoria following the announcement of V's upcoming appearance on Spotify K-pop ON! On September 6, 2023, Spotify K-pop ON!'s official YouTube channel dropped a teaser that delighted the BTS ARMY.

The teaser had none other than V himself, arriving for the exclusive interview in a small red replica racing car similar to how Jungkook had previously made an entrance on the show. The text overlay on the video had just three words, "V is coming!"

Ever since the news broke, fans have been unable to contain their excitement.

As the countdown to this highly-anticipated episode begins, the BTS universe is holding its breath. Spotify's YouTube community page also announced the exciting news in a post on September 6 that read:

"EVERYONE, V IS COMING!! Starting TODAY, we will meet right here EVERYDAY at 7PM(KST)."

V's feature is expected to be broadcast from September 6 to September 12.

BTS' V sets hearts racing as the teaser for his Spotify K-pop ON! episode is released

In a delightful treat for fans, Spotify's official social media handles shared a sneak peek of what's to come as well. They released a series of photos from V's appearance on Spotify K-pop ON!, further intensifying the excitement for the interview.

In these images, V radiated charm, sporting a striking red inner T-shirt paired with a plush furry animal print sweater and classic blue jeans. However, it's his iconic blonde hair that stole the spotlight, enhancing his overall adorable yet effortlessly cool look. Another thing subject to gushing from ARMYs was V's words "Hi Spotify!" and the way he said it.

V's forthcoming appearance on Spotify K-pop ON! continues a trend of the popular group's members gracing the show. His bandmate Jungkook has previously been featured in a memorable interview on the program.

The last idol to step into the spotlight before V was the trending female star Jeon Somi.

ARMYs had a field day reacting to the exciting announcement.

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting this exclusive interview, hoping to gain deeper insights into V's thoughts, dreams, and experiences, especially since his debut solo album, Layover, is on its way. Spotify even appealed to all the audiences to stream the BTS star's pre-released singles Love Me Again and Rainy Days exclusively on the platform.

As September 8 approaches, there is a growing sense of curiosity among fans about what V has in store for the upcoming interview. Many are even wondering what stories and anecdotes he will choose to share during this exclusive broadcast.

BTS' V's upcoming activities

In September, V's schedule is filled with a variety of events and appearances. As already mentioned, beginning on September 6 and continuing through September 12, he will feature on Spotify Kpop ON! at 7 PM KST. On September 8, V is also set to release the Slow Dancing MV and album at 1 pm KST.

From September 9 to 13, he will be involved in NPOP from 4 PM KST. September 10 will see him perform on SBS Inkigayo at 3:40 pm KST and appear on Running Man at 6:15 pm KST. On September 11, he is scheduled to be on Suchwita at 10 pm KST.

September 13 is the release date for the Blue MV. September 14 will feature the idol on M Countdown at 6 pm KST. Finally, on September 18, V will be delivering a live performance on CDTV from 7 pm to 9 pm KST.