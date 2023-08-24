"Writing history every day!": Fans express pride as BTS' Jungkook becomes the fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify

In an exciting twist that unfolded hours after BTS' Jimin's remarkable feat as the fastest K-pop soloist to breach the milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams, Jungkook, another member of the group BTS, surged forward to seize the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

The announcement was made on August 24, 2023, when Jungkook triumphantly achieved the milestone of surpassing an impressive 2 billion streams on Spotify, which fans claim equals to one's name being written in the pages of music history. Additionally, the fact that he accomplished this feat with only six individual songs to his name even without the supportive framework of an album makes it even more admirable achievement for ARMYs.

ARMYs congratulate Jungkook on X as he becomes the fastest K-pop soloist to cross 2 billion Spotfiy streams

Jungkook's solo journey on Spotify debuted only 18 months ago, a relatively short period of time compared to some of his peers. Leveraging his notable contributions to BTS, who has already left an unmatched mark on the platform by shattering numerous records, the golden maknae has now begun to carve out his unique path of triumph.

Since the release of his single Seven, Jungkook has consistently exhibited his ability to transcend boundaries and expectations, breaking records with an almost unparalleled consistency. Now, he has added another significant milestone to his growing list of accomplishments.

Expand Tweet

By reaching this milestone of 2 billion streams, Jungkook joins the ranks of elite K-pop soloists who have scaled similar heights. This includes the likes of fellow band member SUGA/AGUST D, who achieved this milestone on September 26, 2022, and IU, who attained the same feat on January 6 of this year. What's worth noting is that IU's distinction extends beyond Spotify, as she also holds the title of the most streamed female K-pop soloist across a wide spectrum of music platforms.

The BTS maknae's exclusive discography, composed of just six songs - Still With You, Seven, My You, Dreamers, and Left and Right, which represents the depth and impact of his artistry. As the achievement itself spoke volumes about Jungkook, fans took to social media to shower praises and express pride.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the release of Seven, Jungkook is now ready to release a solo album, whose exact date has not been confirmed yet. Just like his other songs, the upcoming album is sure to be a massive hit and give competition to some of the biggest songs worldwide on the international scale.

With Seven, the BTS star had already achieved huge feats such as a Billboard all-kill, meaning topping the "Big 3" Billboard charts across the globe. It had also become the fastest song to conquer the number 1 spot on iTunes in across 100 countries around the world.

His latest achievement in joining the select group of K-pop artists, who have successfully amassed 2 billion streams on Spotify, stands as a testament to his exceptional talent. This accomplishment cements his position as a multifaceted artist whose influence continues to reverberate globally.