"Aiming high!": Fans swell with pride as BTS' V's Rainy Days achieves the no.1 spot on global iTunes charts 

Merely a day after its release on August 11, 2023, BTS' V's latest track Rainy Days wasted no time in scaling the heights of the US iTunes charts. Not only in the US, but the song dominated the number one spot successfully in over 70 countries worldwide.

This swift ascent was expected by fans, given the monumental fandom that supports both the group and V as an individual. As the last BTS member to drop a solo track, BTS supporters displayed their complete dedication by launching V's songs to chart-topping status in record time. Impressively, the song has also garnered a stupendous 11 million views on YouTube at the moment.

A tweet by fan @tksovers highlighting this achievement has caught the attention of other users on Twitter, with one individual @naz_ot7_ stepping up to amplify the news, summarizing their sentiments about this feat with an enthusiastic "Aiming high!"

Fans express their pride as V's Rainy Days tops US iTunes chart (Image via Twitter/naz_ot7_)

BTS' V makes the entire fandom proud as his song Rainy Days reigns iTunes charts worldwide

In a sudden and surprising move, BTS' V thrilled his fans by announcing his debut solo album, Layover, on August 8, 2023. Swiftly following this announcement, he wasted no time in releasing the album's first pre-release track, Love Me Again, on the very next day, August 9.

The song easily scaled the global music charts, attaining remarkable success within a short span. V even joined forces with Jungkook, achieving a shared record as their individual songs became the fastest to surpass 1 million YouTube views, achieving this feat in just seven minutes.

Keeping the momentum alive, he dropped his second song, Rainy Days, along with its accompanying music video, two days later on August 11. By the morning of August 12, the second song had already secured the number one position in some of the world's most prominent K-pop markets, such as countries like the USA, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

V's Rainy Days rules almost 70 countries (Image via Twitter/WORLDMUSICAWARD)

This remarkable achievement did not restrict itself to only a handful of countries but extended to a total of 70 countries worldwide. Notably, the song's counterpart, released a few days earlier, was closely following suit, claiming the number two position.

The music video for the song also made waves, garnering nearly 10 million views within just 24 hours of its release. The impact of V's music extended to the Spotify global chart as well, with both Love Me Again and its companion track Rainy Days securing spots at 10th and 12th place, respectively. These songs recorded impressive streaming numbers, with the former amassing over 3,773,666 streams and its counterpart achieving 3,576,108 streams at the time of writing this article.

Fans were delighted from the bottom of their hearts about this achievement and decided to pour in their good wishes and express their pride through tweets. Below are some of the screenshots of fan comments regarding this achievement:

Fans praise Yeontan alongside V (Image via Twitter/GuidingBANGTAN2)

Fans celebrate V's newest song number 1 spot on US iTunes (Image via Twitter/birdyfcku)

The adored member of BTS, V is exhibiting his many skills with his new project and fascinating fans with both his music and his arresting visual presence. V had also participated in three different magazine shoots, one each for W KOREA, POP, and ARENA magazines, which were recently revealed.

Fans were immediately in awe of these intriguing photoshoots, which just surfaced a couple of days ago, and are eagerly hoping for more. ARMYs appreciated his ability to effortlessly switch between many styles and emotions in each shot, which heightened his status as a fashion icon.