Recently, BTS’ V appeared on IU’s Palette, which aired on September 12, 2023, on the official YouTube channel of IU. The iconic South Korean actor and singer IU, born Lee Ji-eun, invited Taehyung of BTS to promote his latest solo album, LAYOVER, on her talk show. However, it was her friendship with Taehyung that stole the show and made fans leap with joy.

During episode 24 of IU's Palette, IU mentioned that it was not the first time that the two of them had met each other. She shared that they are good friends and even talk informally. In a country like South Korea, speaking formally to your seniors and elders is not just about etiquette but is a custom that is deeply engraved in their culture.

"This is not the first time we met" - Taehyung confessed to being friends with IU

Fans had assumed that this would be the first interaction between the two artists and that he would be his usual shy self around a new person. However, when the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter confessed to knowing IU and being friends with her before appearing on IU's Palette, all assumptions were shattered.

"This is not the first time we met," Taehyung said.

Taehyung of BTS appeared on IU's Palette Episode 24. (Image via YouTube from IU's Palette)

Due to the theme of IU's Palette, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was a bit skeptical of the tone he should use. Hence, he started with a polite note, only to be interrupted by the show's host herself about how good of a bond they share between them.

IU confirmed that they both know each other, are good friends, and prefer talking to each other in an informal manner.

IU from IU's Palette Episode 24. (Image via YouTube from IU's Palette)

Throughout the show, both artists could be seen comfortably cracking jokes around each other and their staff members. Furthermore, Taehyung explained that it was their mutual love for music that helped them become good friends.

"We got close talking about music. We can talk so easily to each other when it comes to music," he said.

The Love Me Again singer-songwriter also added that he has never used any honorifics with IU and even calls her "noona."

Fans shared their favorite moments from the episode as they couldn’t get enough of the duo’s friendship

The revelation of the two artists being friends off-screen warmed the hearts of their fans since the K-pop industry is yet to come out of the wraps of conservatism, and celebrities avoid any interactions among themselves to avoid fueling rumor mills. Even though IU is two years older than Taehyung, their comfort in each other's company in the show spoke volumes about their bond.

Fans of both artists tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) about how much they love their casual interaction in the show.

Meanwhile, LAYOVER by BTS' V was released on September 8, 2023, and has so far sold over 2 million copies on Hanteo. It is the first time any Korean soloist has achieved this feat in the history of Hanteo.