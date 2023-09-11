On September 11, 2023, fans went into a frenzy when BTS' Kim Tae-hyung reacted positively to IU singing his track Love Me Again in a preview clip of her show IU's Palette. The video of IU singing the track surfaced online and V was seen genuinely enjoying her performance, demonstrating his support for her.

He will soon appear as a guest on the hit shot to promote his recently released album, Layover.

As soon as the clip was uploaded to IU's official Twitter account, fans couldn't contain their excitement and were in awe of Kim Tae-hyung's adorable reaction to the idol singing. They took to social media to express their feelings about the same and one fan mentioned that they could understand why V reacted the way he did when IU hit the high notes during her performance.

"So precious": Fans hail Kim Tae-hyung's reaction to IU singing Love Me Again

As Kim Tae-hyung gears up to appear on the show on September 12, fans are swooning over how he reacted in the recent Love Me Again clip. As the clip begins, the Hotel Del Luna actress is seen being fully engrossed in singing the new song, ensuring she does not miss a beat

While she sings, V initially sits in his chair, enjoying the song while the background musicians continue to play their instruments. Subsequently, he starts dancing, smiling brightly, and enjoying himself. He cheers on the background musicians, clapping along as IU sings Love Me Again.

As IU hits all the notes perfectly, Kim Tae-hyung seems to be taken aback by the versatility of the idol. The video ends with the BTS member clapping for the My Mister actress.

Fans watched the clip and hailed the two idols for having mutual respect for each other. They took to social media and appreciated how versatile IU is and expressed that they loved seeing V's reaction to her singing.

Fans are also curious about which IU song the Rainy Days singer will be crooning on the upcoming show. They are also excited to witness the duo's interaction, discussions, and more. Since both singers are exceptionally talented, fans consider the opportunity to see them together as a treat.

So far, two other members of BTS, including Suga and j-hope, have appeared as guests on the talk show hosted by the Hotel Del Luna actress.

Kim Tae-hyung recently released his debut album Layover, which has been receiving praise from fans across the globe. His album consists of six songs including Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing (instrumental), Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, and For Us.

The Rainy Days singer is scheduled to appear on IU's Palette on September 12, 2023.