BTS’ V teases an iridescent brief teaser for the last Layover track, For Us

On September 15 at midnight KST, BTS’ V teased a mini-teaser for the last track from Layover, called For Us. Described as a pop R&B track, the track serves as the perfect fit to end Layover with its beautiful lyrics and the K-pop sensation's unique vocals.

So far, V has released the music videos for the title track, Slow Dancing, and the other b-side tracks, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Blue. The teaser opens with a motionless body of water glittering, most likely due to the sun's reflection. It also features the name of the song and the release date "2023.09.16 0.00 (KST)".

BTS’ V performs b-side track For Us in debut performance on Tiny Desk Korea

Prior to the upcoming release of the music video for For Us, BTS’ V performed the b-side pop R&B track on Tiny Desk Korea, the Korean edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk. For the unfamiliar, Tiny Desk concerts revolve around the idea of musicians and artists playing live on a desk. Tiny Desk Korea is produced by LG U+ Studio X+U.

For the Korean version, BTS’ V performed in a library-like setting for 20 minutes, accompanied by a live band and musicians adding gravitas to his performance. The talented idol performed three songs- Slow Dancing (title track), Love Me Again, and For Us.

However, it wasn't the singer's first time performing on Tiny Desk. Previously, BTS performed for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert in 2020. The soulful live rendition of For Us has raised anticipation for its official music video to be released tomorrow.

BTS’ V took to his personal Instagram to share a snippet from his Tiny Desk Korea performance. He captioned the post,

"Something i’ve been dreaming of creating since i started making my album. Thank you to my wonderful band for another fun session."

At the time of writing, the singer's Instagram post has garnered 2,596,321 likes. BTS’ V's Tiny Desk Korea performance will be available via LG U+ Mobile TV and YouTube.

BTS’ V earns the title of first solo double million-seller in Hanteo history with Layover

In a new report published by Korea's Hanteo Chart, BTS member V's Layover went on to sell a whopping total of 2,101,974 copies in the first week of its release, that is, from September 8 to September 14. With this, the 28-year-old idol has set the record for the highest first-week sales of any solo album in Hanteo history.

BTS member V has now been declared the first solo artist in Hanteo history to sell over 2 million copies of an album in one week. The singer surpassed his own bandmate and fellow 95-liner Jimin, whose solo debut album FACE sold 1,454,223 copies in its first week.

The Singularity singer is now the artist with the sixth-highest first-week sales overall, including major K-pop groups across generations 3 and 4. This list includes Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT Dream, BTS, and their juniors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The Slow Dancing singer will continue with the post-release promotions for his debut solo album Layover, which was released on September 8.