5 adorable moments of BTS' V on Running Man

BTS' V made a grand appearance on SBS's legendary variety show, Running Man, on September 10, 2023, at 6.15 p.m. KST after seven years. On September 3, Running Man had aired a teaser for their episode with BTS’ V which went viral on the internet, and since then, fans couldn’t wait for the episode to air to watch their favorite pop-star.

Running Man is a variety show that airs on the SBS network in South Korea. The show debuted on July 11, 2010, and has since become one of South Korea's most popular and enduring variety shows. Running Man is well-known for its distinct format, amusing obstacles, and fun cast.

The Slow Dancing singer-songwriter appeared on The Running Man to promote his debut solo album, Layover, which was released on September 8. The Running Man episode ranked first among variety shows in its time slot, with a 2.3 per cent viewership ratings, while the highest rating achieved during the broadcast was of 5.3 per cent. This episode showcased BTS’ V in his most adorable state with the entire Running Man cast.

5 charming instances of BTS' V on the SBS show Running Man

From wholesome moments to displaying a competitive streak, the solo return of BTS' V on the Running Man was filled with moments that have delighted ARMY to see V embracing his maknae side. Let's take a look at five such moments.

1) BTS' V Chaebol entrance

The Slow Dancing singer came on the sets of the Running Man in an all-black velvet suit to promote his debut solo album, Layover. BTS' V disclosed an unexpected tidbit about his ensemble, displaying his funny side and getting applauded by the cast.

He revealed that, in order to fit the theme of this particular episode, the production team had asked him to dress as the wealthiest man in the fictional country of 'Running,' who owns lands in eight different regions. He said,

“I was told to dress as a rich man”

The whole Running Man ensemble marveled at the Love Me Again singer’s seemingly elegant looks.

2) The competitive maknae

BTS members are known for their competitive streak, even with their own members on Run BTS, and hence, this turned out to be a cakewalk for BTS' V. The game round consisted of jumping in through two ring holes to gain maximum coins and win a delicious menu for lunch.

BTS’ V didn’t leave any chance for the Running Man cast and used his expertise to dance, slide, and slip through the rings and win every single round. The cast ensemble were truly impressed by the way V fought for his turns, acknowledging the training he received from his Run BTS days.

3) The strategic mastermind

BTS' V first mission was to choose members who looked the most like him based on their side profiles. V chose Song Ji-hyo as No. 1, but stunned everyone by selecting Kim Jong-kook as No. 2. V even evaluated the members' strengths perfectly using his experience from watching Running Man and easily secured first place in the quiz.

While others were heaping praise on him, V walked away and increased everyone’s rent, causing the members to laugh at their misery.

4) The Gentleman

BTS’ V demonstrated in a show bonus clip that, while winning was wonderful, it was more important to be a gentleman. Those who did not win were to be smacked with cream as a penalty. Jeon So-min was the sole female among the male cast members and despite having the opportunity to avoid the punishment, V said that he would do it instead of So-min.

As V took his seat, the entire cast couldn't stop talking about how kind he was. Fortunately, BTS's V was spared the cream attack, but ARMYs were blown away by the gesture.

5) BTS' V lil dance

During their mission to get maximum coins, the members have to first line up and dance before slipping through and completing the mission, and this is where BTS' V gained the most attention for his adorable dance movements. He danced to lesserafim's eve, psyche & the bluebeard's wife, smiling throughout while the Running Man cast cheered him on.

Despite their attempts, the Running Man members found it difficult to compete in the show's various games against V. Given BTS' V hilarious sense of humour and competitive streak, Running Man was the perfect experience to have fun and promote his album, Layover.