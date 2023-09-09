On September 9, 2023, fans were treated to a heartwarming display of friendship as renowned Korean ballad singer and theater actor Park Hyo-shin held his long-awaited fan meeting. What made this event truly special was the presence of BTS' V, who attended to support his friend.

Kim Tae-hyung had recently attended a performance of "The Man Who Laughs," a musical starring Park Hyo-shin. It wasn't merely a professional courtesy but a testament to their genuine friendship, which transcends the boundaries of the entertainment industry.

BTS' V surprises fans as he appears on Park Hyo-shin's fan-meet

Park Hyo-shin's first fan event in four years, "Park Hyo-shin STPD 2023 GOING HOME," marked a significant moment in his career. The exclusive event took place at the Bucheon Sports Complex in Olympic Park, Bangi-dong, Songpa-gu, and was reserved for members of his official fan club, 'SOUL TREE.'

One detail that caught fans' attention was the matching printed T-shirts worn by the duo and the other staff members present. V's dedication to attending the event was evident as he came directly from his SBS Music Bank pre-recording, demonstrating his support for Park Hyo-shin.

Their friendship was not just about appearances but rather genuine and playful. At the fan meeting, they engaged in a game involving a birthday triangular hat with a small hole for seeing through. V's competitive spirit shone through as he emerged victorious in this entertaining contest, leaving all the fans with a good laugh.

Regarding this event, V shared a delightful narrative, revealing that Hyoshin had invited him just 3–4 days before the event, asking, "Do you want to play a game?" to which V said yes. This spontaneous acceptance from the BTS star proved to be a testament to the closeness of their bond.

The surprises continued when V took the stage, introduced by Mr. Park himself. Fans in attendance were treated to an unexpected delight as V graced the stage with his singing, turning the fan meeting into an impromptu mini-concert. To make it even more special, the duo danced to V's song, Slow Dancing, leaving fans in awe.

Here are some of the reactions on it by the netizens:

Their friendship has also led to connections beyond their circle. Thanks to Park Hyo-shin, the Layover artist forged a friendship with actor Kang Dong-won. Last year, after BTS's event at the White House in the United States, V arrived in Korea early to attend the premiere of Kang Dong-won's movie, Broker.

Meanwhile, Park Hyo-shin and V have continued to nurture their close bond, frequently sharing stages and warming the hearts of their fans.

While V is currently making waves with his solo album, Layover, Hyoshin remains connected with his fans through his fan concert, "Park Hyoshin STPD 2023 GOING HOME." As they pursue their respective careers, their enduring friendship remains an inspiration for everyone.