“You are the fork and I’m the soup” - BTS’ V makes a quirky birthday wish to Bangtan’s leader RM on Instagram

BTS’ V's quirky and adorable birthday wish for bandmate and Bangtan's leader RM has left fans chuckling. For those unversed, BTS' frontman RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, celebrated his 29th birthday on September 12, and his band members took to social media to post their wishes for the group's leader.

The Layover singer made an adorable yet quirky birthday wish to his bandmate by sharing a photo of himself with 94-liner bandmates RM and J-hope and captioning the photo:

"Namoon-ssi, Happy Birthday. You're the fork, I'm the soup," accompanied by a celebratory emoticon.

BTS’ V's witty birthday wish for leader RM earns hilarious reactions from ARMYs

BTS’ V's witty birthday wish for leader RM has earned hilarious reactions from ARMYs. For those unversed with the soup and fork reference, a month back, on August 12, BTS' leader held a 40-minute Weverse live stream for ARMYs.

The Indigo singer spoke about a bunch of topics, including the viral Bad Religion controversy, future album releases, and some inspiring advice for aspiring young fans.

One lucky ARMY asked RM if he had advice for a high school graduate, and Bangtan's frontman revealed:

"Advice for a high school graduate? Life is a soup and I’m a fork."

It quickly went viral among ARMYs, who lauded RM for his smart but creative piece of advice. Shortly after, BTS’ V hosted his own Weverse live, wherein he revealed he had quietly joined RM's live and was thoroughly impressed by his "Life is a soup and I'm a fork" quote.

ARMYs are elated to know the Slow Dancing singer used RM's quote to wish him on his birthday.

Additionally, ARMYs joked that they are glad the Rainy Days singer finally got the quote right. Back in the aforementioned Weverse live, he recalled the quote wrong, and despite his best efforts, he couldn't remember it correctly. After a point, BTS’ V gave up and concluded that whatever the quote was, it was another "wise saying" from RM.

BTS’ V lavished praise on RM's brilliant songwriting skills in Rolling Stone interview

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’ V lavished praise on leader RM's brilliant songwriting skills. The Love Me Again singer confessed that since RM is great at writing lyrics in a poetic way, he is learning that from him.

The 28-year-old BTS singer confessed that there are certain words and seasons he gravitates towards, like night, snow, and dawn, and centers the lyrics of his songwriting around these keywords.

He revealed he was trying to elevate the beauty of his songs by embellishing the words, similar to RM.

"Yes. Our leader RM, he’s really great at writing lyrics in a poetic way, so I’m always learning from him. [..] One by one, I try to bring out [the beauty of these words]. I try to learn from RM in that regard."

Notably, the 28-year-old singer released his debut solo album Layover on September 8, which has already broken numerous records since its release.