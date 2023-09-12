"I'm loving you with the best version of myself": BTS' RM writes a heartfelt letter to fans through a Weverse post for his 29th birthday

On Tuesday, September 12, BTS' RM took to Weverse to write ARMYs a long and heartfelt letter of gratitude for his birthday. Given that the idol has carried the tradition of writing long letters to his fans for every key achievement of his and for BTS' musical career, fans weren't surprised to see another letter land on the internet.

In the letter, which was posted on WeVerse, the idol not only talked about himself as a celebrity and his role in the seven-member K-pop group, BTS, but also dove into the relationship he shared with ARMYs. While the idol wrote several beautiful lines to describe their relationship, one that caught the attention of many was:

"Because of all of you, I'm living really well. I want to live well. I just want to tell you every time, that I'm loving you with the best version of myself."

BTS' RM expresses his gratitude and writes about his relationship with ARMYs in birthday letter

BTS' RM is an idol who not only stands as the leader and rapper of the world-famous K-pop boy band, but also rolls out projects as a record producer and songwriter. Regardless of his success, both as a group member and a solo artist, the idol has continued to be grounded and express his gratitude to ARMYs every now and then.

RM started off his latest letter by declaring it the last birthday of his twenties, and writing that despite his disbelief in birthdays being a special occasion, he wanted to thank ARMYs who make him feel special through their endless ways of showcasing their love for him. His letter, as translated by @miiniyoongs, read as follows:

"I'm not sure if it’s because of my occupational characteristics, but it feels that a bit of shyness accompanies the day called birthday. Even though I think that it's a day that isn't too big of a deal. I feel so happy and blessed that so many people send their sincerest wishes."

BTS' RM continued:

"From time to time, I think that love is something that gives/creates a name to someone, to where Kim Namjoon becomes ‘Kim Namjoon’. And it's all because of you. Although it is just one day out of the many 365 days in a year, 29-year-old me isn’t just a day that’s passing by."

Then he moved on to talk about his relationship with ARMYs. He confessed that he's unsure about the tangibility of how far relationships between fans and artists can go. Regardless, as he takes a look back at how much he's grown and eased himself into talking about difficult topics and expressing his honest opinions, he gives credit to ARMYs for the same.

As a return to the endless love and support that BTS' RM gets from ARMYs, the idol also wrote that he wishes for ways other than musical releases, via which he can repay his fans.

"That's why I sometimes wonder if I became BTS because of this. Because I wanted to do so in various ways. whether it be through programs, interviews, or dance, whatever it may be. How blessed of a life this is and wherever I am, these things make me want to see it clearly with my own two eyes and ponder."

After briefly explaining how he believes his relationship with ARMYs to be fated rather than just a coincidence, he also wrote:

"Regardless of which version of me I would have been. every time, my birthday letter is describing the place that I have arrived at, just in a different language of love each time. because of all of you, I'm living really well. I want to live well."

BTS' RM then continued:

"I just want to tell you every time, that I'm loving you with the best version of myself. although I cant hug each and every one of you, my heart/feelings exceed those feelings. no matter what appearance I may take, I won't ask for you to love me. but I will put in the effort that reflects how much (love) I have received."

He then concluded his letter by asking all his fans to stay healthy and expressed that he hopes to meet again soon.

Additionally, he also wished other ARMYs a happy birthday just in case they share the day with him.