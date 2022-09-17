BTS RM’s “Namjooning” earns a new meaning thanks to the Philippines’s UST Museum

BTS RM may have celebrated his birthday on September 12 but birthday presents are still pouring in for Bangtan’s competent leader, the latest being from the Philippines’s UST Museum.

The UST Museum has launched an exciting new exhibition for ARMYs to honour BTS leader RM and his love for “Namjooning”. The exhibit, titled "UST Goes Namjooning: Capturing Moments on Campus" dedicated to the BTS leader was launched on September 13, a day after his 28th birthday, and is open to the public until October 21.

For those unversed, “Namjooning” is a word coined by the band leader, BTS RM himself, and is a verb which describes his love for enjoying his life to the fullest through simple pleasures, like his love for crabs, going out, riding a bike, taking a walk amidst nature, visiting museums and art galleries, among other things .

Since "Namjooning” has earned a new place in the pop-culture dictionary, UST Museum’s latest exhibition, titled “UST Goes Namjooning: Capturing Moments on Campus” is inspired and created to honour RM, and his love for “Namjooning”.

The UST Museum's post introducing the exhibit to the world reads as:

“The exhibit, launched to reintroduce UST history and culture, was inspired by the social media term coined by BTS leader and main rapper Kim Namjoon."

jil ⁷ @jkbun_ sometimes i forgot how big bts’ impact actually is to everyone like?? how did we come to the point wherein my university is holding a namjooning exhibit in our museum?? im just so so proud of them im tearing up :’) sometimes i forgot how big bts’ impact actually is to everyone like?? how did we come to the point wherein my university is holding a namjooning exhibit in our museum?? im just so so proud of them im tearing up :’) https://t.co/gBLbnkGd2y

BTS RM-inspired museum: ARMYs express their excitement on social media with encouraging messages

ARMYs are aware that RM absolutely loves art and has become an art patron over the years. He once revealed that he finds it inspiring and therapeutic since it is a welcome change from his hectic schedule.

As soon as UST’s social media post declaring the exhibit went viral, ARMYs started flooding their social media handles with messages filled with encouragement and excitement to visit BTS RM “inspired” art exhibit, knowing just how much Bangtan’s frontman loves art galleries and museums himself.

The Varsitarian @varsitarianust



The UST Museum launches its interactive exhibit titled "UST Goes Namjooning: Capturing Moments on Campus" at the Main Building on Tuesday, Sept. 13. UST GOES 'NAMJOONING'The UST Museum launches its interactive exhibit titled "UST Goes Namjooning: Capturing Moments on Campus" at the Main Building on Tuesday, Sept. 13. UST GOES 'NAMJOONING' 🐨💜The UST Museum launches its interactive exhibit titled "UST Goes Namjooning: Capturing Moments on Campus" at the Main Building on Tuesday, Sept. 13. https://t.co/hS9mw0ROKA

“I will cry,” wrote an ARMY member, who is a student at the same university which is holding the BTS RM-inspired art exhibit.

chin⁷ @heyj00nie they will be launching a bts-inspired interactive exhibition and it's called ust goes namjooning i will CRY everyone look at my univthey will be launching a bts-inspired interactive exhibition and it's called ust goes namjooning i will CRY everyone look at my univ 😭💟 they will be launching a bts-inspired interactive exhibition and it's called ust goes namjooning i will CRY https://t.co/dQEIubefIp

The UST Museum, which stands for The University of Santo Tomas Museum of Arts and Sciences, is the oldest museum in Manila, Philippines. The museum boasts of amazing facilities like a dedicated gallery, curio shop, and a library for knowledge lovers.

They also have an incredible collection of visual arts, Ethnography (study of individual cultures), natural history, and the country’s own historical and culture items associated with it.

One fan briefly mentioned what it was like to go to the BTS RM-inspired art exhibit and revealed a special “surprise” that awaits the ARMYs.

0T7_4LIFE @0t7_4life @heyj00nie I was there last Thursday by chance and I saw them setting up already 🥲 I don't want to spoil it with photos and videos but there are standees and Namjoon is the one in front to greet you @heyj00nie I was there last Thursday by chance and I saw them setting up already 🥲 I don't want to spoil it with photos and videos but there are standees and Namjoon is the one in front to greet you💜

They revealed that one of the co-organisers is ARMY themselves.

션 시 민 💛💜 @Diminie9597 🥹 . So proud chingu @heyj00nie One of the organizer of event is my Co Army🥹 . So proud chingu @heyj00nie One of the organizer of event is my Co Army 💜🥹 . So proud chingu 💜💜💜

UST Museum hopes more people and specifically, ARMYs "are inspired by BTS RM’s love for art", by encouraging the art of “appreciating art” even more.

niña ⁷ @ninagalon @heyj00nie At this point namjooning might just become an actual word 🥺 @heyj00nie At this point namjooning might just become an actual word 🥺

Salad68💜 @salad68bowel

Inspiring the world one Art piece at a time. @heyj00nie Long live Namjoon AKA Boss RM.Inspiring the world one Art piece at a time. @heyj00nie Long live Namjoon AKA Boss RM.Inspiring the world one Art piece at a time.

Since this is an interactive art exhibit, ARMYs can even engage with other BTS merchandise and unofficial products from the souvenir shop and pose with standees of Bangtan members.

The exhibit is located in the University main building and for further enquiries, fans can check out the official social media handles or the University's website.

BTS leader RM makes a generous donation of ₩ 100 million to protect cultural assets on foreign shores

On September 15, the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation disclosed that BTS RM made a generous donation of ₩ 100 million (equivalent to $71,800) for preserving Korean cultural assets of national and historical importance across foreign shores.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k @BTS_twt 's RM has donated 100 million won (US$71,854) to preserve, restore & utilize Korean cultural heritage & assets abroad. This marks the second consecutive year he has donated 100M won to the foundation affiliated with the Cultural Heritage Administration. .@BTS_twt's RM has donated 100 million won (US$71,854) to preserve, restore & utilize Korean cultural heritage & assets abroad. This marks the second consecutive year he has donated 100M won to the foundation affiliated with the Cultural Heritage Administration. https://t.co/Yv3cCCKWz2

Last year, around the same time, he had donated the same amount to the same foundation, which was used to conserve traditional Korean clothing worn by royal women during the Joseon and Goryeo dynasties of Korea (two of the biggest dynasties in Korean history).

The traditional garments worn by the royal women, also known as “Hwarot” have been displayed since September 11 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The K-pop boy band leader also has recorded voice-overs in English for the museum's audiobooks, which will act as voice-guides for visitors.

The Bangtan member has been making these kinds of donations since 2019, and has done a world of good to preserve art and culture in Korea.

RM will join his bandmates to hold a global concert in Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 for 100,000 fans, which will be free of charge. For fans who wish to watch it online, they can watch it on Weverse, NAVER NOW and Zepeto.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far