BTS’ RM gets an impressive shoutout at a Barnes & Noble store for his 28th birthday

Birthday celebrations for BTS’ RM are going on in full swing across the world, with a Connecticut Barnes & Noble joining in the celebrations. One of the most famous bookseller chains in the United States, Barnes & Noble, announced on September 10, 2022, that they were running a seven-day sale for all the books the BTS leader has recommended. This list also includes some books that were inspired by him.

RM, or Kim Nam-joon, is a well-known bookworm and art lover. He has never shied away from publicly acknowledging his love for nature, books, sculptures, and art. He even plans to hold an exhibition for a private art collection.

One Barnes & Noble store in Connecticut took the opportunity to attract ARMYs who discovered their newfound love for books thanks to the BTS leader. The bookstore created a different section for the K-pop idol named NamJoon’s Library. This section included a collection of books the leader had read or recommended.

Fans react to Barnes & Noble celebrating BTS’ RM's 28th birthday

For U.S. ARMYs who are celebrating the BTS leader’s birthday and want to go Namjooning, Barnes & Noble in Waterbury, Connecticut, might be a new addition to their list. On September 10, 2022, on Twitter, the Waterbury branch of the bookstore tweeted pictures welcoming fans to NamJoon’s Library: A small section containing books “read and inspired by RM of BTS.”

The books in the section included award-winning works. Some of the many books on the shelves were:

Han Kang‘s Human Acts

Kyung Sook-shin‘s Please Look After Mom

Won Pyung-sohn‘s Almond

Cho Nam-joo’s Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982

Ken Liu‘s The Paper Menagerie

Ae-Ran Kim‘s My Brilliant Life

Min-jin Lee‘s Pachinko

Haruki Murakami‘s Kafka on the Shore

Jonas Dupuich The Little Book of Bonsai

Ted Chiang‘s Story Of Your Life and Exhalation

Albert Camus‘ The Stranger and The Plague

The bookstore even posted the photos with the leader’s birthday hashtags #namjoonday and #happybirthdaynamjoon. The store credited the Twitter account @JooniesLibrary, from which they took the recommendations from.

The kind gesture made many fans envious. Some ARMYs wished their local bookstores did the same. A few fans also asked the Waterbury branch if the sale was being held in other Barnes & Noble bookstores. They replied that each bookstore does its own sales and asked them to check with other branches. The gesture helped the Waterbury branch earn a special place in fans' hearts.

Meanwhile, ARMYs created specific birthday hashtags for BTS’ RM and trended them on Twitter. These included #QuotesForRM and #BookRkive. The hashtags were meant to dedicate lines from their favorite books to him.

It is no secret that the leader’s occasional showcase of his love for books exposed countless fans to Asian novelists and even motivated many to get back into reading. Check out some books recommended by BTS’ RM here.

