"I was told to dress like a rich man": Fans excited over BTS' Taehyung’s return to SBS' Running Man show after 7 years

After seven years, BTS’ Taehyung made an appearance on the SBS iconic variety show, Running Man, on September 10, 2023, at 6.15 pm KST. Earlier, on September 3, Running Man aired the teaser for their episode with Kim Taehyung, the news of which took the internet by storm.

Showing his charming personality, as he was being praised by the cast, BTS' V revealed an interesting fact about his ensemble. He disclosed how, to cater to the theme of this particular episode, the production team had asked him to dress as the wealthiest man who owns lands in eight different regions in the fictional country of 'Running.'

"I was told to dress like a rich man."

Expand Tweet

Dressed in an all-black velvet suit, the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter appeared on the sets of the Running Man to promote his debut solo album, Layover, which was released on September 8. The last time he appeared on the show was in 2016 with the rest of the BTS members for Running Man's 300th episode.

Fans take to social media to discuss their favorite moments from the show, calling Taehyung "a charismatic entertainer"

The BTS member's hilarious side is not news to anyone. The Layover singer-songwriter's glory days from RUN BTS, the official variety show of the globally popular boy group, is a testament to the Korean soloist's amazing comic timing and competitive flair during games. As such, Running Man, which has been running on SBS since July 2010, provides him with a huge platform to promote his debut solo album.

The entire cast of Running Man marveled at the good looks of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter, reminiscing about his 2016 appearance on their episode. Praising his looks and his witty quips, fans took to social media platforms like X to tweet their favorite moments from the show. Interestingly, they did nothing to conceal their happiness upon seeing Taehyung in such a fun space.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the land game in the show, the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter becomes the landowner, who has the option of deciding how much taxation to levy on each zone. The contestants in Running Man expressed their amazement at the high tax rates, with cast member HaHa even hilariously falling on his knees in agony.

Despite their efforts, the Running Man members found it challenging to compete against V's prowess in the show's several games. This competitive side of his has been evident from his RUN BTS days as he went up against his six equally competitive members to win various challenges on the show.

In other news, Taehyung's debut solo album, LAYOVER, sold over 1.5 million album copies on Hanteo within just five hours of its release.