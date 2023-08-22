"HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG" trends as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung travels for an overseas schedule in Japan

On August 22, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung was spotted at Gimpo International Airport, preparing to travel to Tokyo, Japan, for his overseas schedule, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch. He appeared in a casual beige V-neck cardigan outfit, paired with blue jeans. He also carried a black bag and wore white shoes to complete his airport look.

As fans were informed about Tae-hyung's departure for Japan, photos and videos of the idol from the airport quickly went viral on social media, prompting many to wish for his safe travel on social media, as a result of which, the hashtag "HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG" started trending.

"Kim Tae-hyung looks so GORGEOUS!!!": ARMYS left swooning over singer's latest airport look

As the airport photos and videos of the Love Me Again singer went viral on social media, fans couldn't help but praise him for his latest look. They called him gorgeous as he confidently flaunted his blonde hairstyle. Upon entering the airport, the idol bowed, waved at reporters, and interacted with them.

When Kim Tae-hyung stepped out of his car, he also posed for press photos for the media outside the airport and graciously complied with reporters' requests for V and heart poses. Inside the airport, he was accompanied by his bodyguards until his departure for Tokyo, Japan.

Fans were thrilled to see Tae-hyung and complimented him on his airport fashion.

It goes without saying that fans wish Kim Tae-hyung a safe journey. Since he has already departed for Japan, they hope he fulfills his schedule safely and returns to South Korea in good health.

Recently, the idol released the first music video teaser for his upcoming track Blue. In the teaser, Kim Tae-hyung was seen knocking aggressively on someone's door, portraying a sense of urgency and potential loss. Fans noted his brief performance, speculating that his acting skills would soon be showcased, revealing actor Kim Tae-hyung.

Meanwhile, the recently launched teaser for Blue has undoubtedly fueled excitement among fans, who are currently guessing the release date of the music video, yet to be announced by Bighit Entertainment.

V has already released the tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from his upcoming album, Layover. Both tracks debuted at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, on the Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of his songs Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snowflower, scheduled for worldwide release on August 28, 2023, along with more content from Layover.

Tae-hyung is set to release his Layover album alongside the Slow Dancing music video on September 8, 2023.